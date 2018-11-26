You are here

Saudi Aramco eyes bigger market share in Asia ahead of possible OPEC cut

Amin Nasser, chief executive of the state oil giant, told Reuters that his company would abide by any OPEC agreement to cut crude production in 2019. (AFP)
Reuters
  • “We are always going to be attempting to expand our market share but at the same time the company is obliged to meet any agreement by OPEC”
  • Aramco aims to become a global leader in chemicals and the world’s largest integrated energy firm
Reuters
DHAHRAN: Saudi Aramco will expand its market share in Asia despite likely OPEC limits on output next year, and is eyeing deals in China and Africa as it aims to become a global leader in chemicals, the head of the world’s top oil producer said on Monday.
Amin Nasser, chief executive of the state oil giant, told Reuters that his company would abide by any OPEC agreement to cut crude production in 2019, less than two weeks before the exporter group meets to decide output policy.
But he added that he still sees growth opportunities in Asia — identifying China, India, Malaysia and Indonesia — and will push ahead with refining ventures to guarantee new outlets for Aramco’s crude.
“We are always going to be attempting to expand our market share but at the same time the company is obliged to meet any agreement by OPEC,” Nasser said in an interview in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.
“Asia is a very important market for us. We are looking at two potential JVs (joint ventures) for refineries in China right now ... We continue to expand our market share in different markets.
“We are looking at India, we are looking at Malaysia, we are looking at Indonesia, we are looking at China. All these markets are very important to us. And other markets as well, even in Africa,” he added.
Aramco said last week it would sign five crude oil supply agreements with Chinese customers, taking its supply to China to a record-high 1.67 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019.
Nasser did not explain how Aramco would meet that higher demand if the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, of which Saudi Arabia is the de facto leader, decided to restrict production next year.
Asked whether the company planned to reduce crude exports to the United States as inventories there increase, he said: “All markets are important for us. Asia is the biggest market for sure, then Europe and the US“
Nasser added that plans to expand the company’s Motiva refinery in the United States and move into petrochemical production at that plant were going ahead as scheduled.
OPEC meets in Vienna on Dec. 6, amid expectations that Saudi Arabia will push for a production cut of up to 1.4 million bpd by the producer club and its allies to prop up sagging oil prices.
Benchmark Brent crude was trading near $60 a barrel on Monday, clawing back some losses after plunging nearly 8 percent the previous session amid fears of a supply glut.
Saudi Arabia’s crude production has hit an all-time high in November of about 11.1-11.3 million bpd, an industry source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said earlier this month that Aramco would ship less crude in December compared to November due to lower seasonal demand.
A chemical leader
Aramco aims to become a global leader in chemicals and the world’s largest integrated energy firm, with plans to expand its refining operations and petrochemical output.
The company plans to raise its total refining capacity — inside the kingdom and abroad — to 8-10 million bpd from around 5.4 million bpd now, Nasser said.
“We are the industry leader when it comes to upstream oil and gas. But when it comes to downstream, even though we have a big position in refining ... our ambition is much bigger, we are looking at 8-10 million bpd in refining,” he said.
“Chemicals is a major area for expansion. We are going to be the global leader when it comes to chemicals.”
To get there, Aramco is embarking on the possible acquisition of a strategic stake in Saudi Arabia’s SABIC, the world’s fourth-largest petrochemicals maker.
Nasser said he hoped to finalize talks “soon” with the Public Investment Fund to buy the sovereign wealth fund’s stake in SABIC.
“We are doing partly the due diligence and the negotiations at the same time. These things take time,” he said.
“And then if we are able to conclude the negotiations, still there is the process of antitrust in different countries and that also takes some time. We did not put a timeframe that we need to have but we are hoping to have it soon.”
Aramco aims to allocate some 2-3 million bpd of its crude production to petrochemicals, Nasser said.

Saudi Electricity to set up power generation subsidiary

Reuters
Saudi Electricity to set up power generation subsidiary

  • The company, the Gulf’s largest utility, said in a bourse filing on Monday that it called shareholders for a meeting on Dec. 18 “to vote on the establishment of a power generation subsidiary”
  • Saudi Arabia is embarking on a push to raise around $200 billion in the next several years through privatization programs in 16 sectors
Reuters
RIYADH: Saudi Electricity Co. plans to establish a power generation subsidiary, pending shareholder approval, a step viewed by analysts as a sign the state-controlled power giant is pushing ahead with a long-awaited restructuring.
The company, the Gulf’s largest utility, said in a bourse filing on Monday that it called shareholders for a meeting on Dec. 18 “to vote on the establishment of a power generation subsidiary,” without giving further details.
The Public Investment Fund, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, owns a 74 percent stake in Saudi Electricity. The other major shareholder is state oil giant Saudi Aramco , which owns a stake of almost 7 percent.
Saudi Arabia is embarking on a push to raise around $200 billion in the next several years through privatization programs in 16 sectors ranging from oil to health care, education, airports and grain milling.
The unbundling of SEC is a centerpiece of Saudi Arabia’s energy reforms and restructuring of the power sector.
At least as far back as 2008, Riyadh had been considering splitting SEC into separate companies that would be offered either to local citizens through initial public offerings or to local or international corporate partners.
But the plan stalled as the government focused on other proposals, including a potential listing of Aramco.
Earlier this month, two sources told Reuters that SoftBank had hired Deutsche Bank to advise on its power investment plans in Saudi Arabia. The Japanese firm has shown interest in electricity distribution in the world’s top oil exporter, the sources said, with one adding that SoftBank could consider purchasing a minority stake in SEC from the PIF.
An industry analyst, who asked not to be identified, said the new subsidiary could be an indicator that the company will go ahead with its long awaited restructuring and privatization plan.
“They could transfer all generators under the new subsidiary’s assets, then privatize it,” he added.
Under the government’s reform drive, aimed at transforming the kingdom’s economy and cutting its dependence on oil, solar power is viewed as a way to trim the amount of crude used to generate power at home, leaving more available for overseas shipments.

