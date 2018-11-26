You are here

EU, Iran commit to uphold nuclear pact despite Trump

Iranian Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi said: "I hope that we can enjoy the niceties of this deal and not let it go unfulfilled."
  • EU Energy Commissioner Arias Canete said the deal is “crucial for the security of Europe, of the region and the entire world”
  • Trump pulled out of the landmark nuclear pact in May, and has since reinstated sanctions on Iran
BRUSSELS: The European Union and Iran are affirming their support for the international nuclear deal and say they aim to keep it alive despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the landmark pact.
Ahead of EU-Iran talks on civil nuclear cooperation in Brussels Monday, EU Energy Commissioner Arias Canete said the deal is “crucial for the security of Europe, of the region and the entire world.”
He said the agreement curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions is working and that “we do not see any credible peaceful alternative.”
Iranian Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi said: “I hope that we can enjoy the niceties of this deal and not let it go unfulfilled.”
Should the deal break down, he said, it would be “very ominous, the situation would be unpredictable.”

Topics: Iran EU Iran nuclear deal

UN envoy expected in Riyadh as calm returns to Yemen’s Hodeida

UN envoy expected in Riyadh as calm returns to Yemen’s Hodeida

  • Fighting had intensified in early November as coalition-backed loyalist forces attempted to enter Hodeida
  • While the loyalist advance on Hodeida has largely stalled, minor clashes have continued
ADEN: The United Nations’ Yemen envoy is expected in Riyadh on Monday as part of efforts to convene December peace talks between Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government according to AFP.
Martin Griffiths’ visit comes as fighting eased around the rebel-held port city of Hodeida, a vital lifeline for imports and aid which has been the target of a fierce Saudi-backed government offensive.
Fighting had intensified in early November as coalition-backed loyalist forces attempted to enter Hodeida, but calm returned after Griffiths arrived in Yemen on Wednesday.
The UN said the envoy, who also visited Hodeida last week to assess the humanitarian situation, is due to hold talks with Yemen’s internationally recognized government in Riyadh on Monday.
While the loyalist advance on Hodeida has largely stalled, minor clashes have continued.
Military officials quoted by the state-run Saba news agency on Sunday evening said the loyalists foiled a Houthi “infiltration attempt” into a camp in Hays province, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Hodeida.
The rebels said they had detonated an explosive device near the eastern entrance of Hodeida, “destroying a (pro-government) military vehicle... killing and wounding soldiers inside,” Houthi-run Al-Masirah reported on Monday.
But pro-government military officials told AFP Monday that pro-government forces’ operations in the east and south of the Red Sea city had been suspended.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Martin Griffiths

