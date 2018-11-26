EU, Iran commit to uphold nuclear pact despite Trump

UN envoy expected in Riyadh as calm returns to Yemen’s Hodeida

ADEN: The United Nations’ Yemen envoy is expected in Riyadh on Monday as part of efforts to convene December peace talks between Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government according to AFP.

Martin Griffiths’ visit comes as fighting eased around the rebel-held port city of Hodeida, a vital lifeline for imports and aid which has been the target of a fierce Saudi-backed government offensive.

Fighting had intensified in early November as coalition-backed loyalist forces attempted to enter Hodeida, but calm returned after Griffiths arrived in Yemen on Wednesday.

The UN said the envoy, who also visited Hodeida last week to assess the humanitarian situation, is due to hold talks with Yemen’s internationally recognized government in Riyadh on Monday.

While the loyalist advance on Hodeida has largely stalled, minor clashes have continued.

Military officials quoted by the state-run Saba news agency on Sunday evening said the loyalists foiled a Houthi “infiltration attempt” into a camp in Hays province, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Hodeida.

The rebels said they had detonated an explosive device near the eastern entrance of Hodeida, “destroying a (pro-government) military vehicle... killing and wounding soldiers inside,” Houthi-run Al-Masirah reported on Monday.

But pro-government military officials told AFP Monday that pro-government forces’ operations in the east and south of the Red Sea city had been suspended.