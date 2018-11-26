Bahrain ‘rejects’ attacks targeting Saudi’s reputation

DUBAI: Bahrain has said it “completely rejects” attempts to tarnish the reputation of Saudi Arabia after scrutiny since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in Manama Sunday night for talks with Bahrain’s King Hamad as part of a regional tour, the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
“The king reiterated Bahrain’s complete rejection of attempts targeting Saudi Arabia,” said a statement carried by BNA on Monday.
“Saudi Arabia is a nation of security, safety, justice and rights.”
Prince Mohammed visited Abu Dhabi Thursday as he began his first tour abroad since the murder of the Saudi journalist in October.
He was killed and reportedly dismembered in what Saudi Arabia said was a “rogue” operation AFP reported.
Prince Mohammed began his regional tour at the request of his father, King Salman, according to the Saudi Press Agency, which said he would visit “brotherly” Arab countries.
The Egyptian presidency said the prince is due to arrive in Cairo for talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Prince Mohammed is expected to attend the G20 summit in Argentina next week.
