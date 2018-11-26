Bahrain ‘rejects’ attacks targeting Saudi’s reputation

Bahrain praises Saudi Arabia’s leadership in supporting Arab, Islamic nations

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed praised Saudi Arabia’s leading role in supporting Arab and Islamic nations, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The foreign minister said Bahrain continued to stand with Saudi Arabia under King Salman’s leadership and the Kingdom’s role in improving security and stability in the region.

His comments came as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Bahrain on his tour of the Arab region which began earlier this week.

The prince landed in Manama on Sunday for the second leg of his tour after visiting the UAE.

The Bahraini king said relations between the two countries would be engraved in Bahrain’s history.