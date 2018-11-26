You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain ‘rejects’ attacks targeting Saudi’s reputation
﻿

Bahrain ‘rejects’ attacks targeting Saudi’s reputation

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is received by Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama, Bahrain, Nov. 26, 2018. (File/Bandar Algaloud)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

Bahrain ‘rejects’ attacks targeting Saudi’s reputation

  • Bahrain king praises ties with Saudi Arabia
  • King Hamad says Saudi Arabia is a 'nation of security, safety, justice and rights'
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Bahrain has said it “completely rejects” attempts to tarnish the reputation of Saudi Arabia after scrutiny since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in Manama Sunday night for talks with Bahrain’s King Hamad as part of a regional tour, the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
“The king reiterated Bahrain’s complete rejection of attempts targeting Saudi Arabia,” said a statement carried by BNA on Monday.
“Saudi Arabia is a nation of security, safety, justice and rights.”
Prince Mohammed visited Abu Dhabi Thursday as he began his first tour abroad since the murder of the Saudi journalist in October.
He was killed and reportedly dismembered in what Saudi Arabia said was a “rogue” operation AFP reported.
Prince Mohammed began his regional tour at the request of his father, King Salman, according to the Saudi Press Agency, which said he would visit “brotherly” Arab countries.
The Egyptian presidency said the prince is due to arrive in Cairo for talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Prince Mohammed is expected to attend the G20 summit in Argentina next week.

Topics: Crown Prince Tour Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi Bahrain

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Egyptian parliament welcomes visit of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
0
Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid bin Salman: We will always be committed to ‘our brothers in Yemen’

Bahrain praises Saudi Arabia’s leadership in supporting Arab, Islamic nations

Updated 26 November 2018
Arab News
0

Bahrain praises Saudi Arabia’s leadership in supporting Arab, Islamic nations

  • The foreign minister said Bahrain continued to stand with Saudi Arabia in its role in improving security and stability in the region
  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Bahrain on his tour of the Arab region
Updated 26 November 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed praised Saudi Arabia’s leading role in supporting Arab and Islamic nations, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The foreign minister said Bahrain continued to stand with Saudi Arabia under King Salman’s leadership and the Kingdom’s role in improving security and stability in the region.

His comments came as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Bahrain on his tour of the Arab region which began earlier this week.

The prince landed in Manama on Sunday for the second leg of his tour after visiting the UAE.

The Bahraini king said relations between the two countries would be engraved in Bahrain’s history.

Topics: Crown Prince Tour Saudi Arabia Bahrain

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's crown prince to visit Bahrain, will hold talks with King Hamad
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince praises ‘special relations’ with the UAE

Latest updates

5 Egyptians accused of smuggling migrants direct to Sicily
0
UK parliament seizes confidential Facebook documents
0
Russia opens civil case against Google over search results
0
Julia Roberts backs London store selling presents for refugees
0
Peace talks continue in Sweden, despite Houthi attempts to obstruct
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.