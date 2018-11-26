Saudi-led coalition to issue permits for aid delivery in Yemen

JEDDAH: The Arab coalition is set to issue permits land, sea and air to enable supplies to be delivered to Yemen, Al Arabiya news channel reported.

The coalition will issue 16 permits for ships destined for Yemen’s ports carrying cargos of basic materials, medical supplies and oil.

There will also be 12 air permits and permits to enable land protection.

The coalition is supporting Yemeni forces fighting to restore the internationally-recognized government, which was forced to flee the capital in 2014 after the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized power.

Efforts are underway for fresh peace talks to resolve th conflict with Martin Griffths, the UN envoy to Yemen in Riyadh for talks on Monday.

The coalition said on Monday that the Yemeni army has achieved “great progress” on various fronts against the Houthis, including around Hodeidah, which has become the main focus of fighting.

During a press conference in the Saudi capital, spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki referred to a report released on Sunday that said joint command forces had discovered 86 naval mines planted by the Houthis militia in the Bab Al-Mandab strait and the southern Red Sea.

The report said 36 recently planted mines were destroyed over the past week, and 13 sea mines were destroyed on Sunday alone.

Al-Maliki stressed the coalition’s continued efforts to maintain the safety of international maritime and commercial lines in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab.

He also shed light on the ongoing humanitarian relief efforts via air, land and sea over the past week, as well as advancements in military operations in cooperation with the Yemeni army to target Houthi elements.