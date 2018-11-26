You are here

Julia Roberts backs London store selling presents for refugees

FILE PHOTO: A customer looks at items for sale which represent gifts for refugees at the Choose Love pop-up shop in London, Britain, November 30, 2017. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Choose Love pop-up shop where customers can purchase items for people fleeing conflict, in London, Britain, November 30, 2017. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: A life jacket, a blanket and an item of children's clothing, each representing a gift for a refugee, are displayed at the Choose Love pop-up shop, where customers can purchase items for people fleeing conflict, in London on November 30, 2017. (Reuters)
AFP
  • The ‘Choose Love’ store, run by the Help Refugees charity, opened just off the UK capital’s Carnaby Stree
  • The London store, which will open until January, raised more nearly $1m on its debut last year
AFP
LONDON: A pop-up charity shop backed by Julia Roberts has opened in London, letting shoppers buy food, clothing and even schooling for refugees around the world.
The ‘Choose Love’ store, run by the Help Refugees charity, opened just off the capital’s Carnaby Street — with a second one due to follow on West Broadway, New York on Tuesday.
“You come in and you buy the blanket or the life jacket and you leave with nothing, but just have a real feeling of warmth and love,” said Josie Naughton, the charity’s chief executive.
’Help Refugees’ said all the money raised there would go to refugees — as the shop space was given free of charge and the staff were volunteers.
“Pretty Woman” star Roberts has helped by wearing a ‘Choose Love’ T-shirt at red carpet events and posting footage of her modelling it on social media.
The London store, which will open until January, raised more than £750,000 ($963,000) in its debut last year.

