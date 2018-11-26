You are here

BMG Award competition winners honored

Updated 26 November 2018
Arab News
BMG Foundation recently organized an awards ceremony to honor the winners of its annual BMG Award competition. The contest included three initiatives — Safe Driving, Life Saving; Our Water, Our Life; and Our Health, Our Crown.

The ceremony was held at the King Abdul Aziz University. 

Dr. Masoud Al-Qahtani, dean of students’ affairs, attended the event, along with representatives of sponsor companies such as American Express Saudi Arabia and Ershad Endowment, and a number of university professors, students and journalists.

The ceremony began with a speech by Dr. Al-Qahtani, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the education and private sectors, which he said was on display through the university’s eagerness to support such noble humanitarian causes.

“The foundation is determined to move forward with these initiatives that raise awareness and leave a strong impact on the community of Saudi Arabia, who will in return give back and develop this country,” said Chairman of BMG Foundation Basil Al-Ghalayini. 

The representatives of the sponsoring companies also stressed the importance of supporting such initiatives that result in encouraging the private sector to take more responsibility toward CSR initiatives and deepening the relationship between the private sector and social initiatives.

All the winners across different categories were awarded prizes. For each initiative, the winners of the “Best Awareness Film” category were awarded with a scholarship for a master’s degree, whereas the winners of the “Best Awareness Poster” category were each awarded a MacBook. All winners expressed their deep interest in the foundation’s objectives and stressed their desire to be part of other future campaigns organized by the BMG Foundation.

Saudi Ground Services Company (SGS), a ground handling services provider in the 27 airports across the Kingdom, held its annual ceremony at the Madinah Strategic Unit (station), to honor its outstanding employees, government sectors and airline companies that participated to make Hajj 2018 a success. The ceremony was hosted at the Le Meridian Madinah hotel last week, and was attended by CEO Omar Najjar, SGS executives, managers of aviation companies, and governmental entities.

Over 200 SGS employees, government representatives and aviation stakeholders were recognized for their efforts and contributions to a successful operation during the Hajj period at the Madinah airport.

CEO Najjar said: “Madinah station is considered one of the most active airports in the Kingdom for its religious and historic value. And with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the tourism sector in the Kingdom (locally and internationally) will grow and expand, and Hajj pilgrims and Umrah visitors will increase, which will mean an increase in role and responsibility to grow and enhance the services accordingly.”

