BMG Award competition winners honored

BMG Foundation recently organized an awards ceremony to honor the winners of its annual BMG Award competition. The contest included three initiatives — Safe Driving, Life Saving; Our Water, Our Life; and Our Health, Our Crown.

The ceremony was held at the King Abdul Aziz University.

Dr. Masoud Al-Qahtani, dean of students’ affairs, attended the event, along with representatives of sponsor companies such as American Express Saudi Arabia and Ershad Endowment, and a number of university professors, students and journalists.

The ceremony began with a speech by Dr. Al-Qahtani, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the education and private sectors, which he said was on display through the university’s eagerness to support such noble humanitarian causes.

“The foundation is determined to move forward with these initiatives that raise awareness and leave a strong impact on the community of Saudi Arabia, who will in return give back and develop this country,” said Chairman of BMG Foundation Basil Al-Ghalayini.

The representatives of the sponsoring companies also stressed the importance of supporting such initiatives that result in encouraging the private sector to take more responsibility toward CSR initiatives and deepening the relationship between the private sector and social initiatives.

All the winners across different categories were awarded prizes. For each initiative, the winners of the “Best Awareness Film” category were awarded with a scholarship for a master’s degree, whereas the winners of the “Best Awareness Poster” category were each awarded a MacBook. All winners expressed their deep interest in the foundation’s objectives and stressed their desire to be part of other future campaigns organized by the BMG Foundation.