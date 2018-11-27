You are here

Business council to discuss investments in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Africa

rown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his delegation get a warm welcome on their arrival in Cairo on Nov. 26, 2018. (SPA)
Mohamed El-Shamma
CAIRO: On Tuesday, an important economic meeting headed by the Egyptian-Saudi Business Council will be held in Egypt to coincide with the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

Ahmed Al-Wakil, chairman of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, said in a statement that the meeting will discuss the development of economic relations at a bilateral level, as well as the launching of tripartite cooperation for joint projects in Africa.

Dr. Alaa Ezz, secretary-general of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, told Arab News that Saudi Arabia ranks first in terms of Arab investments in Egypt. Trade exchange has increased and exceeds $6.2 billion. 

The number of Saudi projects in Egypt has reached more than 2,900. They are worth more than $27 billion, with Saudi contributions exceeding $5.7 billion. 

Ezz added that Egyptian projects in Saudi Arabia have grown to 1,300, with investments exceeding $2.5 billion, of which 1,000 are 100 percent Egyptian capital projects exceeding $1.1 billion.

Dr. Adel Amer, vice president of the Egyptian Center for Political, Legal and Economic Studies, said that Saudi-Egyptian relations cannot be shaken. “Egypt would never delay in helping Saudi Arabia, and vice versa.”

Saudi tourism accounts for more than 20 percent of Arab tourism, and the number of Egyptians working in the Kingdom is 1.8 million, not including family members.

Dr. Sami Al-Obaidi, chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers, said in a statement that the frequent visits between the Kingdom and Egypt are “a sign of the deep relations between the two brotherly countries led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.”

Saudi Arabia to boost mining sector to $64bn GDP contribution

Arab News
Saudi Arabia to boost mining sector to $64bn GDP contribution

  • Al-Falih said the Arab Mineral Resources Conference aims to encourage mining investments in the Arab world
Arab News
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia is seeking to develop its mining sector to increase its current GDP contribution from $17 billion to $64 billion.

Khalid Al-Falih, minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, said the Kingdom’s strategy includes 42 initiatives to structure the sector and raise its contribution to the economy.

Speaking at the International Arab Mineral Resources Conference in Cairo on Monday, Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia planned to create 160,000 jobs in the sector by 2030.

He said the strategy would also work on increasing the value added to minerals, and developing under-developed regions, so that the mining sector becomes the third pillar of the Saudi economy along with oil and petrochemicals.

“The Kingdom has the resources to achieve these goals, with what God had granted this territory with unique geological diversity and abundance of mineral resources,” Al-Falih said.

Most of these resources lie in the Arabian Shield region, in the western part of the Kingdom.

Al-Falih said the Arab Mineral Resources Conference aims to develop the mining sector and encourage mining investments in the Arab world.

