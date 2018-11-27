You are here

﻿

Saudi-Japan business council discusses cooperation

Members of the Saudi-Japan Business Council participate in a forum in Riyadh in this picture taken last January. (SPA file)
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi-Japan business council discusses cooperation

  • The value of trade between Saudi Arabia and Japan reached about $32 billion last year
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The 17th Saudi-Japanese Business Council Forum started on Monday in Tokyo, bringing together businessmen from both countries to discuss cooperation in health, technology and education, as well as investment between the private and public sector.

The first session of the event — which is organized by the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East, the Council of Saudi Chambers, and the Saudi Embassy in Japan — was led by the co-chairs of the joint council, Tariq Al-Qahtani and Hiroshi Saito.

Saito said that the governments of the two nations have been working together to achieve the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and are cooperating in a number of fields including information technology and small businesses.

Al-Qahtani said that the Council of Saudi Chambers and the business sector in the Kingdom is working to achieve the mission of the joint council in terms of promoting trade, investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.

He added out that Saudi-Japanese relations have undergone important developments recently in a number of economic fields, the most important of which was the establishment of the business council. It has already significantly contributed to the development of bilateral economic relations by helping to enhance investment and trade between the two countries and guide them towards building a strategic relationship that focuses on the economy by diversifying and increasing trade, deepening communication and mutual cooperation channels, and intensifying joint investments in transfer technology and Japanese discoveries.

Al-Qahtani said that the value of trade between Saudi Arabia and Japan reached about $32 billion last year. He added that the role of the business council is to increase the Japanese activity in the Kingdom in the fields of education and technology training, and extend cooperation between the countries in the fields of small and medium enterprises.

He urged the Japanese to seize the investment opportunities available in Saudi Arabia, in particular projects in the agriculture, health, oil and gas, mining, power-generation and industrial sectors.

Mohammed bin Fuad Justaniah, the charge d’affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Japan, said that the embassy is making every effort to serve the common interests of the two countries and achieve the objectives of the forum, in a bid to strengthen economic relations.

Topics: Council of Saudi Chambers

Related

0
Middle-East
Business council to discuss investments in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Africa
0
Saudi Arabia
Russia to grant 300 entry visas for five years to Saudi business owners

FaceOf: Dr. Samar Al-Homoud, Saudi surgeon

Dr. Samar Al-Homoud
Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Dr. Samar Al-Homoud, Saudi surgeon

  • Al-Homoud is the regional expert in colorectal cancer screening and prevention
  • Al-Homoud was appointed as honorary visiting consultant surgeon at St. Mark’s Hospital, west London, in the UK
Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
0

Dr. Samar Al-Homoud is a Saudi consultant colorectal surgeon at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center.

Recently, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) of the World Health Organization (WHO) has appointed Al-Homoud as chair of its ethics committee. She is the first member from the Middle East region to hold this position.

Al-Homoud is the regional expert in colorectal cancer screening and prevention, and has been involved heavily in drafting invaluable national, regional, and international policies and recommendations in this area.

In 2017, Al-Homoud was selected out of 23 world leading experts to draft the IARC Handbook on Colorectal Cancer Screening, from which a summary of the evidence was published early this year in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), one of the most prestigious peer-reviewed medical journals.

Al-Homoud was appointed as honorary visiting consultant surgeon at St. Mark’s Hospital, west London, in the UK, and has served in several organizations and scientific societies, including the Gulf Center for Cancer Control and Prevention. 

She has enrolled in strategic collaborations with national and international organizations such as the Saudi Health Council, the Saudi Ministry of Health, Gulf Cancer Control Federation and many more.

Al-Homoud is also actively involved in organizing and conducting national and regional campaigns to increase public awareness about the early signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer and the best methods for early detection.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Majed Alnaji, director of operations at the Saudi Climbing Federation
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Tariq Al-Shohaib, deputy minister for revenues at the Saudi Ministry of Finance

Latest updates

Saudi-Japan business council discusses cooperation
0
Megapixel: Expressing one’s creativity using beads
0
Business council to discuss investments in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Africa
0
FaceOf: Dr. Samar Al-Homoud, Saudi surgeon
0
MBS visit is big business in Egypt
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.