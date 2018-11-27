Training for Saudi sports coaches, teachers complete

RIYADH: The National Center for Educational Professional Development, an affiliate of the Saudi Education Ministry, in partnership with the British Council celebrated the completion of week-long training for sports coaches and teachers on Monday in Riyadh.

The training aimed to improve the quality of sports teaching and encourage young people and the community at large to lead a more active lifestyle.

An event promoting youth sports and leadership marking the end of the training was held at Algadhi Ayaz Secondary School.

The training certified 16 male and 14 female teachers to become national-level trainers capable of delivering the UK Youth Sport Trust training to other adult coaches and trainers across the Kingdom.

“Engaging youth in sport and physical activity bears myriad rewards for both individuals and the community at large,” said Mohammed Al-Moqbel, executive director of the National Center for Educational Professional Development.

“We are proud to partner with the British Council on this brilliant initiative. Together we hope to inspire people of all abilities to lead a healthy and active lifestyle, which is in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Grant Butler, deputy director of the British Council in Saudi Arabia said: “During this Youth Sport Leadership Program, the focus was to build a group of sports teachers who are national trainers.”

He added: “They will now work in schools across Saudi Arabia to train physical education teachers, who are in turn preparing the next generation of youth representing a promising future for the Kingdom.”

Butler said the first part of the program was held in February and March, enabling participants to become local trainers before going on to become national trainers after the recently concluded round of the program.

Two more training programs are to be held in the coming weeks in Jeddah and Dammam, bringing the total to 70 national trainers.