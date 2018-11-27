You are here

  • Home
  • Training for Saudi sports coaches, teachers complete
﻿

Training for Saudi sports coaches, teachers complete

Updated 38 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
0

Training for Saudi sports coaches, teachers complete

  • Two more training programs are to be held in the coming weeks in Jeddah and Dammam
Updated 38 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
0

RIYADH: The National Center for Educational Professional Development, an affiliate of the Saudi Education Ministry, in partnership with the British Council celebrated the completion of week-long training for sports coaches and teachers on Monday in Riyadh. 

The training aimed to improve the quality of sports teaching and encourage young people and the community at large to lead a more active lifestyle. 

An event promoting youth sports and leadership marking the end of the training was held at Algadhi Ayaz Secondary School. 

The training certified 16 male and 14 female teachers to become national-level trainers capable of delivering the UK Youth Sport Trust training to other adult coaches and trainers across the Kingdom. 

“Engaging youth in sport and physical activity bears myriad rewards for both individuals and the community at large,” said Mohammed Al-Moqbel, executive director of the National Center for Educational Professional Development.

“We are proud to partner with the British Council on this brilliant initiative. Together we hope to inspire people of all abilities to lead a healthy and active lifestyle, which is in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Grant Butler, deputy director of the British Council in Saudi Arabia said: “During this Youth Sport Leadership Program, the focus was to build a group of sports teachers who are national trainers.”

He added: “They will now work in schools across Saudi Arabia to train physical education teachers, who are in turn preparing the next generation of youth representing a promising future for the Kingdom.” 

Butler said the first part of the program was held in February and March, enabling participants to become local trainers before going on to become national trainers after the recently concluded round of the program.

Two more training programs are to be held in the coming weeks in Jeddah and Dammam, bringing the total to 70 national trainers.

Topics: Saudi education ministry

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi National Guard minister inaugurates medical research forum
0
Saudi Arabia
Do not worry about being happy: Saudi novelist

Saudi-Japan business council discusses cooperation

Updated 20 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi-Japan business council discusses cooperation

  • The value of trade between Saudi Arabia and Japan reached about $32 billion last year
Updated 20 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The 17th Saudi-Japanese Business Council Forum started on Monday in Tokyo, bringing together businessmen from both countries to discuss cooperation in health, technology and education, as well as investment between the private and public sector.

The first session of the event — which is organized by the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East, the Council of Saudi Chambers, and the Saudi Embassy in Japan — was led by the co-chairs of the joint council, Tariq Al-Qahtani and Hiroshi Saito.

Saito said that the governments of the two nations have been working together to achieve the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and are cooperating in a number of fields including information technology and small businesses.

Al-Qahtani said that the Council of Saudi Chambers and the business sector in the Kingdom is working to achieve the mission of the joint council in terms of promoting trade, investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.

He added out that Saudi-Japanese relations have undergone important developments recently in a number of economic fields, the most important of which was the establishment of the business council. It has already significantly contributed to the development of bilateral economic relations by helping to enhance investment and trade between the two countries and guide them towards building a strategic relationship that focuses on the economy by diversifying and increasing trade, deepening communication and mutual cooperation channels, and intensifying joint investments in transfer technology and Japanese discoveries.

Al-Qahtani said that the value of trade between Saudi Arabia and Japan reached about $32 billion last year. He added that the role of the business council is to increase the Japanese activity in the Kingdom in the fields of education and technology training, and extend cooperation between the countries in the fields of small and medium enterprises.

He urged the Japanese to seize the investment opportunities available in Saudi Arabia, in particular projects in the agriculture, health, oil and gas, mining, power-generation and industrial sectors.

Mohammed bin Fuad Justaniah, the charge d’affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Japan, said that the embassy is making every effort to serve the common interests of the two countries and achieve the objectives of the forum, in a bid to strengthen economic relations.

Topics: Saudi-Japanese Business Council Forum Council of Saudi Chambers Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East

Related

0
Middle-East
Business council to discuss investments in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Africa
0
Saudi Arabia
Russia to grant 300 entry visas for five years to Saudi business owners

Latest updates

Training for Saudi sports coaches, teachers complete
0
Saudi-Japan business council discusses cooperation
0
Megapixel: Expressing one’s creativity using beads
0
Business council to discuss investments in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Africa
0
FaceOf: Dr. Samar Al-Homoud, Saudi surgeon
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.