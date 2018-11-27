Scholars condemn mass detention of Muslim Uighurs, other ethnic groups in China

You are here

Mihrigul Tursun, right, speaks at a event at the National Press Club in Washington on Nov. 26, 2018. Tursun, a member of China' Uighur minority detailed the torture and abuse she suffered at the hands Chinese authorities as part of an escalating clampdown on hundreds of thousands of members of the country's Muslim minorities. (AP Photo/Maria Danilova)
  • Failure by the world community to act would signal acceptance of “psychological torture of innocent civilians, the scholars warned
  • China rejects criticism of its actions in Xinjiang, saying that it protects the religion and culture of minorities
WASHINGTON: Countries must hit China with sanctions over the mass detention of ethnic Uighurs in its western Xinjiang region, hundreds of scholars said on Monday, warning that a failure to act would signal acceptance of “psychological torture of innocent civilians.”
Beijing has in recent months faced an outcry from activists, academics and foreign governments over mass detentions and strict surveillance of the Muslim Uighur minority and other ethnic groups that live in Xinjiang.
In August, a United Nations human rights panel said it had received many credible reports that a million or more Uighurs and other minorities are being held in what resembles a “massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy” in the region.
Representatives from a group of 278 scholars in various disciplines from dozens of countries called on China at a news briefing in Washington to end its detention policies, and for sanctions directed at key Chinese leaders and security companies linked to the abuses.
“This situation must be addressed to prevent setting negative future precedents regarding the acceptability of any state’s complete repression of a segment of its population, especially on the basis of ethnicity or religion,” the group said in a statement.
Countries should expedite asylum requests from Xinjiang’s Muslim minorities, as well as “spearhead a movement for UN action aimed at investigating this mass internment system and closing the camps,” it said.
China rejects criticism of its actions in Xinjiang, saying that it protects the religion and culture of minorities, and that its security measures are needed to combat the influence of “extremist” groups that incite violence there.
The country’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said the world should ignore “gossip” about Xinjiang and trust the government.
But after initial denials about the detention camps, Chinese officials have said some people guilty of minor offenses were being sent to “vocational” training centers, where they are taught work skills and legal knowledge aimed at curbing militancy.
Michael Clarke, a Xinjiang expert at Australian National University who signed the statement, told reporters that China sought international respect for its weight in global affairs.
“The international community needs to demonstrate to Beijing that it will not actually get that while it’s doing this to a significant portion of its own citizenry,” Clarke said.

  • "Right now, we’re at the cleanest we’ve ever been. And that’s very important to me," US president tells media
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday he doesn’t believe his own government’s report last week warning of massive economic losses if carbon emissions continue to feed climate change unchecked.
“I don’t believe it,” Trump said at the White House, adding that the United States would not take measures to cut emissions if the same was not done in other countries.
Trump said he had read “some” of the report and that it was “fine.”
However, he rejected the central warning in the National Climate Assessment, which said there will be hundreds of billions of dollars in losses by the end of the century due to climate change “without substantial and sustained global mitigation.”
“No, no, I don’t believe it,” he repeated.
“You’re going to have to have China and Japan and all of Asia and all of these other countries, you know. It addresses our country,” he said.
“Right now, we’re at the cleanest we’ve ever been. And that’s very important to me. But if we’re clean, but every other place on Earth is dirty, that’s not so good. So I want clean air, I want clean water, very important.”
According to the report, released Friday, “with continued growth in emissions at historic rates, annual losses in some economic sectors are projected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century — more than the current gross domestic product (GDP) of many US states.”
“Without substantial and sustained global mitigation and regional adaptation efforts, climate change is expected to cause growing losses to American infrastructure and property and impede the rate of economic growth over this century,” it said.
The effects will spill into global trade, hitting import and export prices and US businesses with overseas operations and supply chains, it added.
Compiled by more than 300 scientists, the Fourth National Climate Assessment Volume II is a congressionally-mandated report that spans more than 1,000 pages.
Trump has long said he distrusts the consensus by nearly all the world’s respected climate scientists on the link between human activity and rising temperatures, as well as other damaging climate change phenomena.
Since becoming president in 2016, he has pulled the United States out of the international Paris Agreement on attempting to bring down global temperatures, and torn up a raft of environmental protection laws, saying the US economy needs the boost.
In October, Trump said during a visit to inspect hurricane damage in the southern state of Georgia that climate change “is going to go back and forth,” rather than be permanent.
He also gave a lukewarm reaction to publication of a major UN report warning in October of global warming-caused chaos, saying “I want to look who drew it, you know, which groups drew it, because I can give you reports that are fabulous and I can give you reports that aren’t so good.”

Topics: climate change carbon emissions Donald Trump

