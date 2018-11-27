You are here

Mueller says ex-Trump campaign chair lied, broke plea agreement

In this June 15, 2018 photo, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives at the US District Court in Washington, for arraignment on charges of witness tampering. (Reuters file photo)
  • In the new filing, Mueller’s team said that after Manafort agreed to truthfully cooperate with the investigation, he “committed federal crimes” by lying about “a variety of subject matters
  • Manafort, who remains jailed, had been meeting with the special counsel’s office since he pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice
WASHINGTON: Special counsel Robert Mueller is accusing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of lying to federal investigators in the Russia probe in breach of his plea agreement, an extraordinary allegation that could expose Manafort to a lengthier prison sentence — and potentially more criminal charges.
The torpedoing of Manafort’s plea deal, disclosed in a court filing Monday, also results in Mueller’s team losing a witness from the top of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign who was present for several key episodes under investigation. That includes a Trump Tower meeting involving Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer he was told had derogatory information on Democrat Hillary Clinton.
In the new filing, Mueller’s team said that after Manafort agreed to truthfully cooperate with the investigation, he “committed federal crimes” by lying about “a variety of subject matters.” Prosecutors said they will detail the “nature of the defendant’s crimes and lies” in writing at a later date to the judge.
Through his attorneys, Manafort denied lying, saying he “believes he provided truthful information” during a series of sessions with Mueller’s investigators. He also disagreed that he breached his plea agreement. Still, both sides now agree they can’t resolve the conflict, and US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson should set a date to sentence him.
Manafort, who remains jailed, had been meeting with the special counsel’s office since he pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice. He cut that deal to head off a second trial after being convicted last summer of eight felony counts related to millions of dollars he hid from the IRS in offshore accounts.
Both cases stemmed from his Ukrainian political work and undisclosed lobbying work he admitted to carrying out in the US in violation of federal law.
As part of his plea agreement, Manafort pledged to “cooperate fully, truthfully, completely, and forthrightly” with the government “in any and all matters” prosecutors deemed necessary. He also forfeited many of his rights as well as his ability to withdraw the plea deal if he broke any of the terms. In return, prosecutors agreed to not bring additional charges against him and to ask a judge for a reduction of his sentence if he provided “substantial assistance.”
But with prosecutors saying he breached the agreement, Manafort now faces serious repercussions such as the possibility of prosecution on additional charges, including those prosecutors dropped when he made the deal.
Manafort already faces up to five years in prison on the two charges in his plea agreement. In his separate Virginia case, Manafort’s potential sentencing under federal guidelines has not yet been calculated, but prosecutors have previously said he could face as much as 10 years in prison on those charges.

Trump says doesn’t believe own government’s climate warning

  • "Right now, we’re at the cleanest we’ve ever been. And that’s very important to me," US president tells media
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday he doesn’t believe his own government’s report last week warning of massive economic losses if carbon emissions continue to feed climate change unchecked.
“I don’t believe it,” Trump said at the White House, adding that the United States would not take measures to cut emissions if the same was not done in other countries.
Trump said he had read “some” of the report and that it was “fine.”
However, he rejected the central warning in the National Climate Assessment, which said there will be hundreds of billions of dollars in losses by the end of the century due to climate change “without substantial and sustained global mitigation.”
“No, no, I don’t believe it,” he repeated.
“You’re going to have to have China and Japan and all of Asia and all of these other countries, you know. It addresses our country,” he said.
“Right now, we’re at the cleanest we’ve ever been. And that’s very important to me. But if we’re clean, but every other place on Earth is dirty, that’s not so good. So I want clean air, I want clean water, very important.”
According to the report, released Friday, “with continued growth in emissions at historic rates, annual losses in some economic sectors are projected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century — more than the current gross domestic product (GDP) of many US states.”
“Without substantial and sustained global mitigation and regional adaptation efforts, climate change is expected to cause growing losses to American infrastructure and property and impede the rate of economic growth over this century,” it said.
The effects will spill into global trade, hitting import and export prices and US businesses with overseas operations and supply chains, it added.
Compiled by more than 300 scientists, the Fourth National Climate Assessment Volume II is a congressionally-mandated report that spans more than 1,000 pages.
Trump has long said he distrusts the consensus by nearly all the world’s respected climate scientists on the link between human activity and rising temperatures, as well as other damaging climate change phenomena.
Since becoming president in 2016, he has pulled the United States out of the international Paris Agreement on attempting to bring down global temperatures, and torn up a raft of environmental protection laws, saying the US economy needs the boost.
In October, Trump said during a visit to inspect hurricane damage in the southern state of Georgia that climate change “is going to go back and forth,” rather than be permanent.
He also gave a lukewarm reaction to publication of a major UN report warning in October of global warming-caused chaos, saying “I want to look who drew it, you know, which groups drew it, because I can give you reports that are fabulous and I can give you reports that aren’t so good.”

