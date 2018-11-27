You are here

Police shooting protest blocks road as mayor urges patience

This undated image provided by Emantic Bradford, Sr. shows Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 21, was shot and killed by police at a mall in suburban Birmingham, Alabama, in an apparent case of mistaken identity. (Emantic Bradford, Sr. via AP)
  • A police officer in Birmingham, Alabama shot and killed 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. on Thanksgiving night
  • The shooting had already sparked multiple protests in the suburban city
HOOVER, Alabama: A mayor’s calls for patience following the shooting of a black man by police at Alabama’s largest shopping mall were met Monday by chanting, marching protesters who blocked one of the state’s busiest roads.
Several dozen protesters holding signs blocked heavily traveled US 31 at Interstate 459 during evening rush hour near the Riverchase Galleria, where a police officer killed 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. on Thanksgiving night.
Hoover police shot Bradford while responding to a shooting that wounded two people at the mall. They later said Bradford wasn’t the gunman in the shooting although he had a gun that officers saw.
The demonstration in the city of 95,000 people just south of Birmingham came shortly after Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato offered sympathy to Bradford’s family.
“We all want answers and we believe with patience and focus the truth will be firmly established,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said while reading a public statement in which he pleaded for patience while a state investigation continues.
The shooting had already sparked multiple protests in the suburban city amid calls to publicly release body camera footage and other video.
An officer killed Bradford while responding to the report of the shooting last week that wounded two people in the mall.
Hoover police initially portrayed Bradford as the mall gunman and said officers acted heroically to “take out the threat” within seconds of shots being fired in the crowded mall. They later retracted the statement, and said while Bradford was seen with a handgun, evidence indicates he was not the person who shot an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old bystander.
Authorities said the actual gunman remains at large.
A lawyer for Bradford’s family said witnesses have contacted his law firm saying Bradford was trying to “wave people away from the shooting” and the officer did not issue any verbal commands before shooting the 21-year-old.
“He saw a black man with a gun and he made his determination he must be a criminal,” Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for Bradford’s family said of the officer at a news conference Sunday in Birmingham.
Responding to building tensions, police and the city of Hoover on Monday offered public sympathy to the Bradford family and issued more detailed statements about the shooting and the investigation.
“We can say with certainty Mr. Bradford brandished a gun during the seconds following the gunshots, which instantly heightened the sense of threat to approaching police officers responding to the chaotic scene,” the statement said. They later clarified the use of the verb “brandished” saying it meant Bradford was holding a gun.
Bradford’s father and other family members said they want to see body camera video from the shooting. Family members expressed frustration and anger that the young man was initially described as a gunman who shot two people.
“I knew my son didn’t do that. People rushed to judgment. They shouldn’t have done that,” Emantic Bradford, Sr. told The Associated Press.
Hoover police said Monday that “body camera video and other available video has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) which is now investigating the shooting. “Release of any video will be done as ALEA deems appropriate during the investigation,” the statement added.
The mayor said he is requesting a meeting with the Bradford family. Family members have said they learned through social media of their loved one’s death. Video circulated on social media of Bradford lying uncovered in a pool of blood on the floor of the mall.
Bradford’s father, a former longtime employee of the Birmingham Police Department jail, said his son had a permit to carry a concealed handgun. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which issues concealed carry permits, referred questions to ALEA on whether Bradford had a permit to carry a concealed handgun.
Bradford was a graduate of a Catholic high school in Birmingham and afterward joined the US Army, although he had recently left the military, family said.
A US Army spokesman said that Bradford, Jr. reported to the Army for initial entry training in November 2017 but “was administratively separated in August 2018 before completing training” and being awarded a specialty certification.
The shooting sparked a weekend protest at the mall, with demonstrators chanting Bradford’s name as they walked past Christmas shoppers to the spot where he was killed. A group of pastors on Monday joined the called for police to release additional information.
“His mother deserves answers. The community deserves answers,” said the Rev. Nate Brooks of the Greater Saint John Baptist Church in Birmingham.

Trump says doesn’t believe own government’s climate warning

Updated 7 min 1 sec ago
AFP
0

Trump says doesn’t believe own government’s climate warning

  • "Right now, we’re at the cleanest we’ve ever been. And that’s very important to me," US president tells media
Updated 7 min 1 sec ago
AFP
0
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday he doesn’t believe his own government’s report last week warning of massive economic losses if carbon emissions continue to feed climate change unchecked.
“I don’t believe it,” Trump said at the White House, adding that the United States would not take measures to cut emissions if the same was not done in other countries.
Trump said he had read “some” of the report and that it was “fine.”
However, he rejected the central warning in the National Climate Assessment, which said there will be hundreds of billions of dollars in losses by the end of the century due to climate change “without substantial and sustained global mitigation.”
“No, no, I don’t believe it,” he repeated.
“You’re going to have to have China and Japan and all of Asia and all of these other countries, you know. It addresses our country,” he said.
“Right now, we’re at the cleanest we’ve ever been. And that’s very important to me. But if we’re clean, but every other place on Earth is dirty, that’s not so good. So I want clean air, I want clean water, very important.”
According to the report, released Friday, “with continued growth in emissions at historic rates, annual losses in some economic sectors are projected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century — more than the current gross domestic product (GDP) of many US states.”
“Without substantial and sustained global mitigation and regional adaptation efforts, climate change is expected to cause growing losses to American infrastructure and property and impede the rate of economic growth over this century,” it said.
The effects will spill into global trade, hitting import and export prices and US businesses with overseas operations and supply chains, it added.
Compiled by more than 300 scientists, the Fourth National Climate Assessment Volume II is a congressionally-mandated report that spans more than 1,000 pages.
Trump has long said he distrusts the consensus by nearly all the world’s respected climate scientists on the link between human activity and rising temperatures, as well as other damaging climate change phenomena.
Since becoming president in 2016, he has pulled the United States out of the international Paris Agreement on attempting to bring down global temperatures, and torn up a raft of environmental protection laws, saying the US economy needs the boost.
In October, Trump said during a visit to inspect hurricane damage in the southern state of Georgia that climate change “is going to go back and forth,” rather than be permanent.
He also gave a lukewarm reaction to publication of a major UN report warning in October of global warming-caused chaos, saying “I want to look who drew it, you know, which groups drew it, because I can give you reports that are fabulous and I can give you reports that aren’t so good.”

