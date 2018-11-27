You are here

  • Home
  • Momoa and Heard take to seas in superhero film ‘Aquaman’
﻿

Momoa and Heard take to seas in superhero film ‘Aquaman’

Momoa portrays the character, known as Arthur Curry, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery. (Reuters)
Updated 27 November 2018
Reuters
0

Momoa and Heard take to seas in superhero film ‘Aquaman’

  • “Physically it’s just really challenging and demanding to do the stunts and then stay in shape”
  • The 39-year-old first made an appearance in the role in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Updated 27 November 2018
Reuters
0

LONDON: “Game of Thrones” actor Jason Momoa brings the latest superhero spin-off to the big screen, this time “Aquaman,” to tell the story of the DC Comics half-human, half-Atlantean character.
The 39-year-old first made an appearance in the role in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” but now has his own movie exploring the superhero’s origins.
Momoa portrays the character, known as Arthur Curry, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery, and with plenty of action and special effects, viewers are taken to the underwater world of the seven seas.
Walking a blue carpet — in line with the film’s aquatic theme — at the film’s world premiere in London on Monday, Momoa said the role was the toughest he had undertaken so far.
“Physically it’s just really challenging and demanding to do the stunts and then stay in shape,” the actor told Reuters, adding he identified with the character for various reasons including “being an outcast.”
“I had two stunt doubles. I’ve never had stunt doubles really ever...This had so many stunts.”
The film also stars “The Rum Diary” and “Magic Mike XXL” actress Amber Heard as warrior Mera. Dressed in a floor-length green dress with matching head cap, Heard said she was not keen at first on doing a superhero film.
“I was pretty allergic to the idea...In my very limited experience with that world, I didn’t see intuitively what that would have to appeal to me,” she said.
“I’m interested in complex nuanced roles that depict women in more accurate and more organic ways. And then the creators called me (saying) she’s a warrior queen.I was like.. ‘OK, I’m interested’.”

Topics: Aquaman

Related

0
Offbeat
Feast like a beast: Jason Momoa puts on weight due to ‘amazing’ Saudi food
0
Lifestyle
Snoop Dogg gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Man says he kept his father’s corpse at home for 6 months because he was ‘driven by love’

Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
0

Man says he kept his father’s corpse at home for 6 months because he was ‘driven by love’

  • Man said he feared cremation would destroy his father’s memories along with his body
  • Neighbors suspect that Sinha was trying to resurrect his father using black magic
Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: A man kept the rotting remains of his father’s corpse at home for six months, hoping to immortalize his memories rather than have him cremated, according to local news reports.

Vishwnath Prasad, 75, died from a prolonged illness in May.

But fearful of losing the memories of his father, Prashant Kumar Sinha hid the body at his home in north east India, using chemicals and blocks of ice to preserve his remains and incense sticks to mask the stench of rotting flesh.

If asked where his father was, Sinha would tell neighbors he was traveling.

He managed to hide his father’s remains for six months, until children being tutored at his home by Sinha’s sister complained about the sickening smell emitting from the property.

But as the children tried to escape, he reacted angrily, lashing out at them.

His sister and mother tried to intervene, but he turned on them.

Upon hearing their screams, neighbors hurried into the house and found the rotting corpse.

Under interrogation, he later told police his actions had been driven by his love for his father. Although his neighbors said they believed Sinha was trying to use black magic to resurrect his father.

“Had I cremated his body, all his memories would have been destroyed at once,” Sinha told local media.

“So I had kept his body at home for six months but the police took it away.”

The body was taken for autopsy, according to local reports. There were no details given about whether Sinha will face any criminal charges.

Topics: Offbeat India crime

Related

0
Offbeat
Snapchat selfie sparks terror scare on Indian flight
0
Offbeat
Scientists find remains of huge ancient herbivore

Latest updates

FOUR THINGS WE LEARNED: Cleveland Browns have the last laugh, Philip Rogers deserves a ring and Seattle Seahawks show spirit
0
Bangladesh court bars ex-PM from contesting election
0
UAE’s rail project back on track with financing sealed
0
Boca Juniors vs. River Plate Copa Libertadores final to be played outside Argentina
0
Saudi Arabia's crown prince arrives in Tunisia, received by President Beji Caid Essebsi
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.