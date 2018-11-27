Momoa and Heard take to seas in superhero film ‘Aquaman’

Man says he kept his father’s corpse at home for 6 months because he was ‘driven by love’

DUBAI: A man kept the rotting remains of his father’s corpse at home for six months, hoping to immortalize his memories rather than have him cremated, according to local news reports.

Vishwnath Prasad, 75, died from a prolonged illness in May.

But fearful of losing the memories of his father, Prashant Kumar Sinha hid the body at his home in north east India, using chemicals and blocks of ice to preserve his remains and incense sticks to mask the stench of rotting flesh.

If asked where his father was, Sinha would tell neighbors he was traveling.

He managed to hide his father’s remains for six months, until children being tutored at his home by Sinha’s sister complained about the sickening smell emitting from the property.

But as the children tried to escape, he reacted angrily, lashing out at them.

His sister and mother tried to intervene, but he turned on them.

Upon hearing their screams, neighbors hurried into the house and found the rotting corpse.

Under interrogation, he later told police his actions had been driven by his love for his father. Although his neighbors said they believed Sinha was trying to use black magic to resurrect his father.

“Had I cremated his body, all his memories would have been destroyed at once,” Sinha told local media.

“So I had kept his body at home for six months but the police took it away.”

The body was taken for autopsy, according to local reports. There were no details given about whether Sinha will face any criminal charges.