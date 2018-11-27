Putin has ‘serious concern’ over Ukraine martial law

You are here

﻿

Russian President Vladimir Putin talked to Germany’s Angela Merkel about the recent dispute in Crimea. (AP)
AFP
  • Putin “expressed a serious concern over Kiev’s decision to put its armed forces on alert and to introduce martial law”
  • A fresh crisis unfolded on Sunday when Russian forces boarded and captured three Ukrainian ships
AFP
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed “serious concern” over Ukraine’s decision to impose martial law, the Kremlin said Tuesday, after a confrontation at sea between the two countries.
In a phone conversation with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin also said he hoped the German leader could intervene to rein in Kiev.
Putin “expressed a serious concern over Kiev’s decision to put its armed forces on alert and to introduce martial law,” the Kremlin said in a statement following the call.
He also said he hoped “Berlin could influence the Ukrainian authorities to dissuade them from further reckless acts,” it added.
A fresh crisis unfolded on Sunday when Russian forces boarded and captured three Ukrainian ships, with Moscow accusing the vessels of illegally entering Russian waters off the coast of Crimea in the Sea of Azov.
The surge in tensions prompted the Ukranian parliament to vote Monday in favor of martial law in border areas for 30 days.
Martial law gives Ukrainian authorities the power to mobilize citizens with military experience, regulate the media and restrict public rallies.

Bangladesh court bars ex-PM from contesting election

Updated 23 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

Bangladesh court bars ex-PM from contesting election

  • Khaleda Zia and other senior BNP figures imprisoned for corruption had appealed to have their convictions suspended so they could contest next month’s general elections
  • Attorney General Mahbubey Alam told media after the verdict that a convict can only qualify as a candidate once five years have elapsed since the completion of their jail term
Updated 23 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

DHAKA: Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia cannot contest upcoming elections because of her five-year jail term, the country’s High Court ruled on Tuesday.

Zia, who leads the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was prime minister twice and was sentenced in February on corruption charges.

She and other senior BNP figures imprisoned for corruption had appealed to have their convictions suspended so they could contest next month’s general elections.

But the High Court said those with jail terms of more than two years are ineligible to run even if they have appeals pending.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam told media after the verdict that a convict can only qualify as a candidate once five years have elapsed since the completion of their jail term.

The BNP figures were given terms ranging from eight to 20 years in different corruption cases.

Alam said their suspension requests were filed before any court had overturned their convictions.

He was asked about a ruling party minister who was acquitted last month by the High Court on a corruption charge.

Alam said he did not know what arguments had been made for Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya at the High Court, but the constitution is clear on electoral candidates and criminal convictions.

Maya was sentenced a decade ago. Alam said five years had yet to pass since the completion of the jail term.

Topics: Bangladesh khaleda zia Bangladesh Nationalist Party

