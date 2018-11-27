You are here

Oman expat visa ban extended to more professions

The visa ban has been imposed on various industries since January 2018.
Arab News
DUBAI: Oman’s government have announced plans to extend the ban on issuing visas to expats wanting to work in the country, national daily Times of Oman reported.

There has been a ban on issuing employment visas in 87 professions since January 2018, which was initially in place for six months, but was later extended.

Now Oman’s Ministry of Manpower has extended the ban to include purchase and sales representatives and workers in the construction, cleaning, and workshop sectors from Dec. 1, 2018.

The existing ban, which was extended in July, already covers a number of industries including media, engineering, accounting and finance, IT, insurance, technicians, administration and HR.

Ministry decision number 487/2018, states: “Permits for non-Omani manpower will cease to be released for the next six months for the following professions: sales representative/promoter, purchase representative. permits for the replacement of existing employees will continue to be released.

“This law will apply to all private establishments, replacing the earlier decision. Finally, this law will apply starting from November 30.”

In June reports showed Oman’s expat population had dropped 2 percent in the first five months of the ban – that’s 43,000 fewer expats than the same time for the previous year.

The aim of the visa ban is to help reduce unemployment among Omanis, but some business people fear it might discourage start-ups in these fields of work.

Saif Al Badi, head of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Al Dhairah Governorate headquarters told the Times of Oman: “We were hoping the visa ban for these jobs would be halted or opened for a temporary period but the decision is exactly the opposite and that will not attract entrepreneurs to start businesses in these sectors,”

The Omanization drive is part of a government’s push to recruit more of its own citizens, a similar push is underway across the GCC where countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have also been trying to increase the number of locals in employment.

Balram Manji, an HR consultant in Oman, said the new rules were in keeping with the growing trend around the globe.

“It is very similar to what the US and many European nations are doing in terms of prioritizing their own people.

“In America, before the Bureau of Immigration proceeds with any visa issuance, they always ask the company in question if there is an American who will do the job.”

Business council to discuss investments in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Africa

Mohamed El-Shamma
Business council to discuss investments in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Africa

  • The number of Saudi projects in Egypt has reached more than 2,900
  • Egyptian projects in Saudi Arabia have grown to 1,300, with investments exceeding $2.5 billion
Mohamed El-Shamma
CAIRO: On Tuesday, an important economic meeting headed by the Egyptian-Saudi Business Council will be held in Egypt to coincide with the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

Ahmed Al-Wakil, chairman of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, said in a statement that the meeting will discuss the development of economic relations at a bilateral level, as well as the launching of tripartite cooperation for joint projects in Africa.

Dr. Alaa Ezz, secretary-general of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, told Arab News that Saudi Arabia ranks first in terms of Arab investments in Egypt. Trade exchange has increased and exceeds $6.2 billion. 

The number of Saudi projects in Egypt has reached more than 2,900. They are worth more than $27 billion, with Saudi contributions exceeding $5.7 billion. 

Ezz added that Egyptian projects in Saudi Arabia have grown to 1,300, with investments exceeding $2.5 billion, of which 1,000 are 100 percent Egyptian capital projects exceeding $1.1 billion.

Dr. Adel Amer, vice president of the Egyptian Center for Political, Legal and Economic Studies, said that Saudi-Egyptian relations cannot be shaken. “Egypt would never delay in helping Saudi Arabia, and vice versa.”

Saudi tourism accounts for more than 20 percent of Arab tourism, and the number of Egyptians working in the Kingdom is 1.8 million, not including family members.

Dr. Sami Al-Obaidi, chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers, said in a statement that the frequent visits between the Kingdom and Egypt are “a sign of the deep relations between the two brotherly countries led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.”

