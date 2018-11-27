You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi media delegation visits media institutions in Egypt
﻿

Saudi media delegation visits media institutions in Egypt

1 / 2
During the visit, the media delegation met with the heads of the editorial boards of the newspapers, including Al-Ahram and Al-Youm 7. (SPA)
2 / 2
During the visit, the media delegation met with the heads of the editorial boards of the newspapers, including Al-Ahram and Al-Youm 7. (SPA)
Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi media delegation visits media institutions in Egypt

Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
0

The media delegation accompanying the Saudi crown prince during his visit to Egypt on his Arab state royal tour visited a number of media institutions on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the visit, the media delegation met with the heads of the editorial boards of the newspapers, including Al-Ahram and Al-Youm 7.

Cooperation between the two countries in the fields of media and journalism were discussed, as well as the exchange of experiences between their institutions.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Egypt, Osama Al-Nugali, highlighted the importance of the visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, noting the previous visits saw the establishment of the Saudi-Egyptian Coordination Council. 

Topics: Saudi media egypt media

Related

0
Middle-East
Russia ready to mediate between Palestinians and Israel -Lavrov
0
Middle-East
Iraqi war victims turn to social media to find medical help

European consumer groups want regulators to act against Google tracking

Updated 27 November 2018
Reuters
0

European consumer groups want regulators to act against Google tracking

  • The consumer groups filed complaints with their respective national data protection authorities
  • European Consumer Organization alleges that Google uses various methods to encourage users to enable the settings ‘location history’ and ‘web and app activity’
Updated 27 November 2018
Reuters
0

BRUSSELS: Consumer agencies in the Netherlands, Poland and five other European Union countries asked privacy regulators on Tuesday to take action against Google for allegedly tracking the movements of millions of users in breach of the bloc’s new privacy law.
Google is already facing a lawsuit in the United States for allegedly tracking phone users regardless of privacy settings.
The consumer groups, which included those in the Czech Republic, Greece, Norway, Slovenia and Sweden, filed complaints with their respective national data protection authorities, based on research by their Norwegian counterpart.
Consumer lobby the European Consumer Organization (BEUC) alleges that Google uses various methods to encourage users to enable the settings ‘location history’ and ‘web and app activity’ which are integrated into all Google user accounts.
“These unfair practices leave consumers in the dark about the use of their personal data,” BEUC, speaking on behalf of the countries’ consumer groups, said.
“These practices are not compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as Google lacks a valid legal ground for processing the data in question. In particular, the report shows that users’ consent provided under these circumstances is not freely given,” it said.
GDPR, which allows users to control their data, foresees fines of up to 4 percent of global revenues for companies that break the rules.
Asked for comment on the consumer groups’ complaints, a Google spokesman said: “Location History is turned off by default, and you can edit, delete, or pause it at any time. If it’s on, it helps improve services like predicted traffic on your commute.”
“If you pause it, we make clear that — depending on your individual phone and app settings — we might still collect and use location data to improve your Google experience.”
“We’re constantly working to improve our controls, and we’ll be reading this report closely to see if there are things we can take on board,” he said.

Topics: Google Europe

Related

0
Media
Russia opens civil case against Google over search results
Special 0
Media
Pakistan is rapidly becoming a “digital-first country”, Google

Latest updates

Muslims need to rise above community politics – Yashwant Sinha
0
Yasir Shah waves more magic as Pakistan beat New Zealand in Dubai to set up winner-takes-all clash
0
Yemeni Minister of Human Rights discusses human rights situation with the UN
0
Three US soldiers killed in Afghanistan
0
Hundreds of bodies exhumed from mass grave in Syria’s Raqqa
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.