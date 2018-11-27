You are here

﻿

Arab Coalition to continue support for Yemen peace efforts

The spokesperson for the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said the coalition will continue to support efforts to bring all Yemeni parties to the negotiations. (SPA)
coalition commander, Prince Fahad bin Turki, met with the Yemeni tribesmen and Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar. (SPA)
Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
Arab Coalition to continue support for Yemen peace efforts

Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
The spokesperson for the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said the coalition will continue to support efforts to bring all Yemeni parties to the negotiations planned to take place in Sweden.

Speaking at a conference of the coalition on Monday Al-Maliki was referring to the recent statement made by the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, during his visit to Saada and Hodeidah.

Maliki also welcomed the recent announcement by Saudi Arabia and the UAE of plans to provide an additional $500 million aid for those impacted by the Houthi militia.

Maliki also praised the efforts of the engineers in the coalition’s naval forces who destroyed the recently discovered naval mines found in the Red Sea and on the shores.

Meanwhile, coalition commander, Prince Fahad bin Turki, met with the Yemeni tribesmen and congratulated them on the success of their conference held recently in Marib, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Thanking the coalition for its ongoing push against the Iran-backed Houthi militia, the Yemeni sheikhs pledged to support the Yemeni national army’s push to eliminate Iran’s interference in Yemen.

Prince Fahad also met with Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar. 

Topics: Yemen Arab Coalition

Briton Matthew Hedges returns to London after UAE spying pardon

Updated 17 min 57 sec ago
AFP
Briton Matthew Hedges returns to London after UAE spying pardon

  • Hedges was pardoned by the UAE on Monday after receiving a life sentence for spying
  • Welcomed by his wife Daniela Tejada and other members of his family
Updated 17 min 57 sec ago
AFP
LONDON: British academic Matthew Hedges returned to London on Tuesday a day after the UAE pardoned his life sentence for spying.
Britain on Monday thanked the UAE after he was among more than 700 prisoners pardoned by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed for next month’s National Day.
“After almost seven months of detention, including six months in solitary confinement, British PhD researcher Matthew Hedges has returned safely back to London,” his family said in a statement.
He was welcomed back to Britain by his wife Daniela Tejada and other members of his family.
“I don’t know where to begin with thanking people for securing my release,” Hedges said in the statement.
“I have not seen or read much of what has been written over the past few days but Dani tells me the support has been incredible.”

He thanked the British embassy in the United Arab Emirates, the Foreign Office and especially his wife for their efforts in securing his release.
“She is so brave and strong. Seeing her and my family after this ordeal is the best thing that could have happened,” Hedges said.
“I thank you all once again. This is very surreal.”
The UAE showed footage at a news conference in the capital Abu Dhabi in which Hedges purportedly confessed to being an MI6 foreign intelligence agent.
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt expressed gratitude to the UAE, a strategic ally.
“I am so happy to have my Matt home,” Tejada said on Tuesday. “We are overjoyed and exhausted!"
Hedges, a 31-year-old researcher at Durham University, was detained while researching the UAE’s foreign and internal security policies after the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011.
He was arrested on May 5 at Dubai airport.
He was sentenced to life in jail by a court in Abu Dhabi last week after he was convicted of spying for a foreign country.
UAE state minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said the pardon allowed the two countries to refocus on developing relations.

Topics: UAE Matthew Hedges UK

