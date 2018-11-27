You are here

Three US soldiers killed in Afghanistan

12 US soldiers have died in Afghanistan this year, according to NATO. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 November 2018
Reuters
Three US soldiers killed in Afghanistan

  • NATO’s Resolute Support mission would not immediately release any details about the soldiers
  • NATO said they had been killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near Ghazni city in central Afghanistan
Updated 27 November 2018
Reuters
KABUL: Three US soldiers were killed and three wounded by a bomb in Afghanistan Tuesday, NATO said, taking the number of American service personnel to die in the war-torn country this year to 12.
NATO’s Resolute Support mission would not immediately release any details about the soldiers, but said they had been killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near Ghazni city in central Afghanistan.

Bangladesh court bars ex-PM from contesting election

Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
Bangladesh court bars ex-PM from contesting election

  • Khaleda Zia and other senior BNP figures imprisoned for corruption had appealed to have their convictions suspended so they could contest next month’s general elections
  • Attorney General Mahbubey Alam told media after the verdict that a convict can only qualify as a candidate once five years have elapsed since the completion of their jail term
Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
DHAKA: Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia cannot contest upcoming elections because of her five-year jail term, the country’s High Court ruled on Tuesday.

Zia, who leads the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was prime minister twice and was sentenced in February on corruption charges.

She and other senior BNP figures imprisoned for corruption had appealed to have their convictions suspended so they could contest next month’s general elections.

But the High Court said those with jail terms of more than two years are ineligible to run even if they have appeals pending.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam told media after the verdict that a convict can only qualify as a candidate once five years have elapsed since the completion of their jail term.

The BNP figures were given terms ranging from eight to 20 years in different corruption cases.

Alam said their suspension requests were filed before any court had overturned their convictions.

He was asked about a ruling party minister who was acquitted last month by the High Court on a corruption charge.

Alam said he did not know what arguments had been made for Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya at the High Court, but the constitution is clear on electoral candidates and criminal convictions.

Maya was sentenced a decade ago. Alam said five years had yet to pass since the completion of the jail term.

