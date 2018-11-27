You are here

Yemeni human rights minister urges UN to help uncover Houthi war crimes

Yemeni Minister of Human Rights reviewed the humanitarian situation suffered by the citizen as a result of Houthi militia. (File/ AFP)
Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
Yemeni human rights minister urges UN to help uncover Houthi war crimes

  • Yemeni Minister of Human Rights called on the United Nations to support the internationally Yemeni government to help uncover the war crimes
  • Yemeni Minister of Human Rights reviewed the humanitarian situation suffered by the citizen
Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: The Yemeni Minister of Human Rights called on the United Nations on Tuesday to support the internationally recognized government to help uncover the war crimes committed by the Houthi militia.

Dr. Mohammed Askar met in Aden with the UN delegation headed by UN Under-Secretary-General for Human Rights Andrew Gilmour, to access the human rights situation in Yemen.

During the meeting, Askar reviewed the humanitarian situation suffered by Yemenis as a result of the Houthis, SPA reported.

The UN official said he would convey to the Secretary-General of the United Nations all human rights issues as well as challenges arising from the current situation.

 

US warns Russia not to interfere with Syrian 'chemical attack' site

  • Pentagon says Assad may try to interfere with the site of the incident
  • Damascus has formally asked for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate the alleged attack
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon warned Russia on Tuesday against interfering with the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria’s regime-held city of Aleppo.
Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime has accused armed groups of carrying out a “toxic gas” attack Saturday that left dozens of people struggling to breathe and prompted government ally Russia to launch retaliatory air strikes against “terrorist groups.”
Damascus has formally asked for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate the alleged attack.
The Pentagon said Assad may try to interfere with the site of the incident and build a narrative to justify attacking the rebel-held stronghold of Idlib, which is currently protected under a 10-week-old truce deal in northern Syria.
“It is essential to ensure that the Syrian regime does not seize on false pretexts to undermine this cease-fire and launch an offensive in Idlib,” Pentagon spokesman Commander Sean Robertson said in a statement.
“We caution Russia against tampering with another suspected chemical weapons attack site and urge Russia to secure the safety of the OPCW inspectors so these allegations can be investigated in a fair and transparent manner.”
Both the Syrian regime and Russia have blamed “terrorist groups” — a term Damascus uses to mean both rebels and extremists — for Saturday’s attack.
Though it is the regime that has been blamed for most deadly chemical weapon attacks in Syria’s seven-year war, official media have recently accused fighters in Idlib of planning a chemical attack.
In April, the US, France and Britain launched joint missile strikes on Syrian targets in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in the town of Douma that left scores of people dead.
The Syrian regime blocked international inspectors from accessing the site for several days after the alleged chemical attack.
“We urge immediate inspection of the alleged site by international investigators, with freedom to interview all involved and unhindered ability to collect evidence,” Robertson said.

