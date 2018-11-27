Yemeni human rights minister urges UN to help uncover Houthi war crimes

DUBAI: The Yemeni Minister of Human Rights called on the United Nations on Tuesday to support the internationally recognized government to help uncover the war crimes committed by the Houthi militia.

Dr. Mohammed Askar met in Aden with the UN delegation headed by UN Under-Secretary-General for Human Rights Andrew Gilmour, to access the human rights situation in Yemen.

During the meeting, Askar reviewed the humanitarian situation suffered by Yemenis as a result of the Houthis, SPA reported.

The UN official said he would convey to the Secretary-General of the United Nations all human rights issues as well as challenges arising from the current situation.