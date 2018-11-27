You are here

Muslims need to rise above community politics – Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha. (Photo courtesy: AMU Alumni Dubai)
Updated 27 November 2018
Amna Ehtesham Khaishgi
0

  • Former Indian finance minister says fresh faces will inject new blood in political scene soon
  • Is confident that things will change for the better after elections next year
DUBAI: Reiterating the need to stand united in testing times, Former Indian finance minister Yashwant Sinha said on Tuesday that no community can flourish if it only caters to itself.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Sinha said that as a leader, one has to think beyond one’s own community. “You have to be Indian -- not Muslim or Hindu,” he said on the sidelines of an annual dinner organized by the Aligarh Muslim University Alumni in Dubai.

Sinha was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before he quit the party this year. He held several portfolios during his career span, including that of former Indian administrator, politician, former finance minister, and minister of external affairs.

Confident that things will change for the better after the elections next year, he said: “Mark my words, things will change in India. I am not losing hope. Next elections will bring new hope to the country.”

He added that whatever communal damage has been done by the present government, it will be undone with the establishment of a new leadership as things will be back on track, adding that “this is all temporary”.

“The positive part of today’s India political structure is that we have numerous new faces and fresh blood. People like Hardik Patel, Kanhaiya Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav will change the dynamics of Indian politics,” he said.

Nearly 600 people attended the annual Sir-Syed day. Along with Sinha, famous Indian journalists Arfa Khanum, Punya Parusan Bajpai, and Aligarh city Mayor Mohammad Furqan attended the event.

Speaking to the audience earlier in the day, Khanum criticized the role played by the media in India. “[Popular] Indian media is hurting the democratic values of the country to the extent that they have become the perpetrators of communal hatred and violence,” she said.

She added that the Indian constitution is in danger and that the country is slowing moving towards a state of civil war. “There is no holy book that is in danger in India. The only one book [which] is in danger is the Indian constitution.”

While discussing the role of education and Aligarh movement for the Muslim community in India, Khanum said that education is the only way to survive. “Education without empowerment and independence is useless. Empowered education will bring leadership to the community, which is the only answer to bad politics,” she said, adding that disassociating from politics is not the solution.

“The only answer to bad politics is more and more good politics,” she said.

Bangladesh court bars ex-PM from contesting election

0

Bangladesh court bars ex-PM from contesting election

  • Khaleda Zia and other senior BNP figures imprisoned for corruption had appealed to have their convictions suspended so they could contest next month’s general elections
  • Attorney General Mahbubey Alam told media after the verdict that a convict can only qualify as a candidate once five years have elapsed since the completion of their jail term
DHAKA: Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia cannot contest upcoming elections because of her five-year jail term, the country’s High Court ruled on Tuesday.

Zia, who leads the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was prime minister twice and was sentenced in February on corruption charges.

She and other senior BNP figures imprisoned for corruption had appealed to have their convictions suspended so they could contest next month’s general elections.

But the High Court said those with jail terms of more than two years are ineligible to run even if they have appeals pending.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam told media after the verdict that a convict can only qualify as a candidate once five years have elapsed since the completion of their jail term.

The BNP figures were given terms ranging from eight to 20 years in different corruption cases.

Alam said their suspension requests were filed before any court had overturned their convictions.

He was asked about a ruling party minister who was acquitted last month by the High Court on a corruption charge.

Alam said he did not know what arguments had been made for Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya at the High Court, but the constitution is clear on electoral candidates and criminal convictions.

Maya was sentenced a decade ago. Alam said five years had yet to pass since the completion of the jail term.

