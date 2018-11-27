You are here

﻿

'Sleeping' migrants killed by train in Greece

File photo shows a woman standing alongside a central train station in Athens May 10, 2011. (Reuters)
AFP
  • Police said they were unable to immediately identify the victims
  • The bodies were spotted by the train driver near the village of Fylakio
AFP
GREECE: Three migrants were found dead Tuesday on a railway track in northern Greece, apparently killed by a train whilst asleep, local police said.
The bodies were spotted by the train driver near the village of Fylakio, which lies between the cities of Alexandroupolis and Komotini, near the Greek border with Turkey.
Police said they were unable to immediately identify the victims.
The area lies on a migration route into Greece from Turkey that has been increasingly used by smugglers.
Greek authorities have recorded over 14,000 irregular entries across the Turkish border so far this year, compared to some 5,500 in 2017.
The sharp increase in overland arrivals has been accompanied by successive deadly accidents in the north of the country, as illegal networks cram dozens of migrants into cars driven by teenagers.
Over a dozen refugees and migrants have been killed in such accidents in the last two months.

Topics: Greece migrants

Bangladesh court bars ex-PM from contesting election

Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
0

Bangladesh court bars ex-PM from contesting election

  • Khaleda Zia and other senior BNP figures imprisoned for corruption had appealed to have their convictions suspended so they could contest next month’s general elections
  • Attorney General Mahbubey Alam told media after the verdict that a convict can only qualify as a candidate once five years have elapsed since the completion of their jail term
Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
0

DHAKA: Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia cannot contest upcoming elections because of her five-year jail term, the country’s High Court ruled on Tuesday.

Zia, who leads the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was prime minister twice and was sentenced in February on corruption charges.

She and other senior BNP figures imprisoned for corruption had appealed to have their convictions suspended so they could contest next month’s general elections.

But the High Court said those with jail terms of more than two years are ineligible to run even if they have appeals pending.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam told media after the verdict that a convict can only qualify as a candidate once five years have elapsed since the completion of their jail term.

The BNP figures were given terms ranging from eight to 20 years in different corruption cases.

Alam said their suspension requests were filed before any court had overturned their convictions.

He was asked about a ruling party minister who was acquitted last month by the High Court on a corruption charge.

Alam said he did not know what arguments had been made for Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya at the High Court, but the constitution is clear on electoral candidates and criminal convictions.

Maya was sentenced a decade ago. Alam said five years had yet to pass since the completion of the jail term.

Topics: Bangladesh khaleda zia Bangladesh Nationalist Party

