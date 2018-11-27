You are here

Yasir Shah's spell 'one of the best ever' claims victorious Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed

A happy skipper, Sarfraz (left) with the man of the moment Yasir Shah. (AFP)
Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
Yasir Shah's spell 'one of the best ever' claims victorious Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed

  • Yasir Shah has chacne to become quickest bowler to 200 Test wickets.
  • Mickey Arthur says Yasir's bowling was 'some of the best leg spin you'll ever see'.
Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
LONDON: Sarfraz Ahmed claimed Yasir Shah’s eight for 41 was the best spell he has seen in Test cricket for many years.
The Pakistan skipper was speaking after another Yasir masterclass — six for 143 spun the hosts to an innings and 16-run win over New Zealand in Dubai. The win levels the series at 1-1 and sets up a do-or-die encounter in Abu Dhabi next week.
It was Yasir’s magic in the Black Caps’ first innings that ensured victory and Sarfraz waxed lyrical about what he saw once victory was confirmed.
“Yasir’s spell was the best that I have ever seen in my years of Test cricket,” the captain said.
Yasir’s match haul of 14 for 184 was the second best by a Pakistani in Test cricket and Sarfraz’s praise was backed up by Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur.
“We knew he had a big performance inside of him,” said Arthur of Yasir, who now has 195 wickets in 32 Tests.
“That first innings, I think there was a spell of about half an hour of the best leg-spin bowling you will ever see. Fourteen wickets in a Test match is superb.”
With his extraordinary performance, Yasir is in sight of breaking Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett’s 93-year-old record of being fastest to 200 wickets in 36 Tests.
“Yasir is very comfortable mentally, and he knows what an important cog he is in our Test line up,” Arthur said. “He got his rhythm going and we felt he was really good.”
While the coach and captain were gushing in their praise for the star spinner, Sarfraz hailed the entire team for the way they fought back after a humiliating defeat in the first Test.
“The chat was that when we leave Abu Dhabi, we have to leave the mistakes made behind,” he said.
“The responsibility was first with the batsmen to make some runs, and they delivered. Credit must go to Yasir, and the support that Hasan and the other bowlers, for how they bowled.”
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was left to rue a big defeat and told his team they had to learn the lessons of Dubai.
“(Yasir) is an exceptional bowler, and it’s important we learn some lessons quickly because we will face all the bowlers again. 1-1 decider back in Abu Dhabi, important to do that,” he said.

UAE’s T10 league set to go global with US in its sights

Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
UAE's T10 league set to go global with US in its sights

  • The UAE-based format is only in its second season
  • The first T10 cricket league saw star names such as Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi, Alex Hales and Darren Sammy thrill crowds in Sharjah
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
LONDON: The T10 league that has quickly made a name for itself could be about to branch out to other countries, the league’s chairman SHajji Ul-Mulk has revealed.
The UAE-based format is only in its second season, but that has not stopped Ul-Mulk from having grand plans to export cricket’s latest white-ball phenomenon far and wide.
“Boards are coming to us and it’s all about how we fit in commercially. We will probably have one more T10 in 2019; that’s our ambition,” Ul-Mulk told ESPNcricinfo.
“We are talking to a few boards, but it depends on how it goes. One thing is very clear: we only want to work with boards.”
The first T10 cricket league saw star names such as Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi, Alex Hales and Darren Sammy thrill crowds in Sharjah as the Kerala Kings claimed the inaugural trophy 12 months ago.
This year the number of teams has increased, from six to 10, and even more big names have joined the big-hitting spectacle, with Jason Roy, Wahab Riaz, Shane Watson, Zaheer Khan and Chris Gayle taking part in the ongoing competition in the UAE.
Ul-Mulk did not reveal which boards he is in direct talks with, but did hint at the format having a possible future not only in traditional cricket headlands such as England and South Africa, but also the US.
“The US market is great, the UK market is excellent for cricket, and South Africa, too, for that matter. With T10 the way it is, with 90 minutes (of) cricket, (it) actually opens up new markets that cricket doesn’t have now.
“For us, the US is one of those big markets where we feel that we can reconnect cricket there. Cricket can have a strong place in the US, which it doesn’t have at the moment.”
While cricket and the US are not normally associated together, the current T10 league does have Ali Khan, an American of Pakistani origin, taking part, and as recently as 2015 a group of all-stars that included Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar among a host of legends, played in three T20s in a bid to increase the popularity of the sport in the land of baseball and gridiron.
While Ul-Mulk revealed he was not in talks with Cricket Australia he did admit that the country was one of the countries where he sees a big opportunity to spread the T10 game.
“Australia would be very interesting for us, but we’ve not started talking to them yet. They’re not one of the three boards that I’ve mentioned. But that would surely be a great market and there are a lot of great markets for us.”

