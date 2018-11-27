You are here

14 Jeep Compass vehicles to be won in LuLu festival

Lulu Regional Director Shehim Mohammed, fourth from left, and Lulu Commercial Manager Adeeb Ali Al-Qarni, fifth from left, with top Lulu executives launching the anniversary offers in Riyadh on Saturday. (AN photo)
Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
LuLu Hypermarket has kicked off its annual anniversary promotion “LuLu Super Fest” across its stores in the Kingdom.

The two-week festival, which began on Sunday, will include a grand raffle giveaway of 14 Jeep Compass car units for the entire 14-day promotion period, where one winner for each day will bring home the luxurious car. Also, visitors get a chance to win LuLu gift vouchers worth SR50,000 ($13,326).

Another highlight of the festival is the daily #LiveDeals in store, which features an on-the-spot “Guess & Win” contest for shoppers to guess the correct price of a specific product and win prizes for every correct answer given. LuLu has daily promotions featuring categories such as, Ladies Day for offers on women-related products and Apple Day, Samsung Day and Huawei Day for mobile phone deals. 

LuLu Commercial Manager for Saudi Arabia Adeeb Ali Al-Qarni said: “We are committed to offering the highest quality products from around the world, along with a great shopping experience through monthly festivals and special events. ‘LuLu Super Fest’ is one such event that will not only showcase the amazing product offers and exciting in-store activities but it is also the perfect time to give something extra special to our loyal customer base, coinciding with our 9th year celebration of serving the people of Saudi Arabia as a conducive shopping destination.”

L’Oréal honors GCC women scientists

The awards ceremony was hosted at the Hilton Dubai Al-Habtoor City Hotel, in partnership with Zayed University.
The fifth edition of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East Fellowship Awards ceremony was held on Monday to recognize five extraordinary GCC women for their contribution to the field of science. The awards ceremony was hosted at the Hilton Dubai Al-Habtoor City Hotel, in partnership with Zayed University.

This year’s awards celebrated the contributions of distinguished female scientists and researchers in the GCC, whose works have contributed significantly to scientific development in the region. The inspiring women fellows were each awarded €20,000 ($22,658) for the Postdoc Researchers category and €8,000 for the PhD Students category, in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their respective fields of study.

On behalf of Noura bint Mohamed Al-Kaabi, minister of culture and knowledge development and president of Zayed University, Prof. Reyadh Al-Mehaideb, vice president of Zayed University, said: “The L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East Fellowship has become an inspirational platform in the field of scientific discovery, thanks to its impressive track record of achievements in science and technology in our region and beyond.” She added: “Scientific research is an effective and influential way to prosper as a civilization and also contributes in the development of societies, dissemination of our culture, and a sustainable future. Today, we honor five exceptional individuals for their interest in scientific research and their ability to change the world for the better. They use their research and scientific discoveries to serve humanity and build a brighter future for generations to come.”

The L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East program was founded on the belief that “the world needs science and science needs women, because women in science have the power to change the world.” 

Dr. Mouin Hamzé, president of the jury and secretary-general of the National Council for Scientific Research — Lebanon (CNRS-L), said: “It has been my honor to chair the jury committee of this incredibly inspiring program for the fifth year in a row. This competition grows in intensity each year, which is a testament to our evolving community. All winning fellows have truly impressed us and have shed light on some fascinating topics in the fields of physical and life sciences, including early detection of ovarian cancer, exploring second and third generation biofuels for clean and sustainable energy and targeting mental health and depression through examining the connection between sleep and stress. We wish them the very best in their continued pursuit of knowledge and excellence within their respective fields — they are on the path to changing the world.”

The L’Oréal Foundation for Women in Science Program was launched in the GCC region in collaboration with Zayed University and is intended to change the way young women feel about a scientific and research-based career, in hopes of shattering stereotypes of it being male-dominated. 

Rémi Chadapaux, managing director, L’Oréal Middle East, said: “In line with our commitment to women around the world, this program continues to encourage gender diversity in scientific research, which is such an important field for global advancement. Women comprise one half of humanity, and their contribution to this key discourse is crucial to human progress.”

