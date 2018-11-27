VIVE Pro McLaren Limited Edition headset launched

HTC VIVE and McLaren Racing have announced the release of the VIVE Pro McLaren Limited Edition headset, the first co-created product since the announcement of the partnership in May, which claims to offer an unparalleled VR racing experience to fans. The headset combines Vive Pro’s crisp resolution, audio, and ergonomics to deliver the “ultimate VR experience” for audiences around the world.
The headset will be paired with the new “McLaren Garage VR” experience — a Vive Studio release in cooperation with McLaren — as well as a custom version of “RFactor 2” VR racing that was designed to operate without any additional driving accessories. McLaren Garage VR experience is a multi-player simulation game where players can be part of the McLaren pit crew, learning how to complete tire adjustments just like crews do in a race.
Hosting the launch of the special edition headset within the GCC region is a testament to the increasing local popularity of supercar racing. The GCC is now home to several premier racing platforms as well as prominent racing clubs and regional competition leagues.
“High class single-seat auto racing attracts over 500 million fans globally, and we’re excited to partner with McLaren to bring a unique perspective to race fans through VR,” said Ramit Harisinghani, vice president, HTC MEA. “Through our collaboration, we’re combining our best-in-class VR headset with their long heritage of racing expertise to create the most immersive experience for fans across the globe.”
“It’s been brilliant to tap into HTC’s technology and work together closely to create this top of the range headset and VR experience, so fans can feel like they are in the heart of the action, at a racetrack with the McLaren Racing team,” said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing.