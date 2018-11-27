You are here

  • Home
  • L’Oréal honors GCC women scientists
﻿

L’Oréal honors GCC women scientists

The awards ceremony was hosted at the Hilton Dubai Al-Habtoor City Hotel, in partnership with Zayed University.
Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
0

L’Oréal honors GCC women scientists

Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
0

The fifth edition of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East Fellowship Awards ceremony was held on Monday to recognize five extraordinary GCC women for their contribution to the field of science. The awards ceremony was hosted at the Hilton Dubai Al-Habtoor City Hotel, in partnership with Zayed University.

This year’s awards celebrated the contributions of distinguished female scientists and researchers in the GCC, whose works have contributed significantly to scientific development in the region. The inspiring women fellows were each awarded €20,000 ($22,658) for the Postdoc Researchers category and €8,000 for the PhD Students category, in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their respective fields of study.

On behalf of Noura bint Mohamed Al-Kaabi, minister of culture and knowledge development and president of Zayed University, Prof. Reyadh Al-Mehaideb, vice president of Zayed University, said: “The L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East Fellowship has become an inspirational platform in the field of scientific discovery, thanks to its impressive track record of achievements in science and technology in our region and beyond.” She added: “Scientific research is an effective and influential way to prosper as a civilization and also contributes in the development of societies, dissemination of our culture, and a sustainable future. Today, we honor five exceptional individuals for their interest in scientific research and their ability to change the world for the better. They use their research and scientific discoveries to serve humanity and build a brighter future for generations to come.”

The L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East program was founded on the belief that “the world needs science and science needs women, because women in science have the power to change the world.” 

Dr. Mouin Hamzé, president of the jury and secretary-general of the National Council for Scientific Research — Lebanon (CNRS-L), said: “It has been my honor to chair the jury committee of this incredibly inspiring program for the fifth year in a row. This competition grows in intensity each year, which is a testament to our evolving community. All winning fellows have truly impressed us and have shed light on some fascinating topics in the fields of physical and life sciences, including early detection of ovarian cancer, exploring second and third generation biofuels for clean and sustainable energy and targeting mental health and depression through examining the connection between sleep and stress. We wish them the very best in their continued pursuit of knowledge and excellence within their respective fields — they are on the path to changing the world.”

The L’Oréal Foundation for Women in Science Program was launched in the GCC region in collaboration with Zayed University and is intended to change the way young women feel about a scientific and research-based career, in hopes of shattering stereotypes of it being male-dominated. 

Rémi Chadapaux, managing director, L’Oréal Middle East, said: “In line with our commitment to women around the world, this program continues to encourage gender diversity in scientific research, which is such an important field for global advancement. Women comprise one half of humanity, and their contribution to this key discourse is crucial to human progress.”

VIVE Pro McLaren Limited Edition headset launched

Hosting the launch of the special edition headset within the GCC region is a testament to the increasing popularity of supercar racing locally.
Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
0

VIVE Pro McLaren Limited Edition headset launched

Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
0

HTC VIVE and McLaren Racing have announced the release of the VIVE Pro McLaren Limited Edition headset, the first co-created product since the announcement of the partnership in May, which claims to offer an unparalleled VR racing experience to fans. The headset combines Vive Pro’s crisp resolution, audio, and ergonomics to deliver the “ultimate VR experience” for audiences around the world.

The headset will be paired with the new “McLaren Garage VR” experience — a Vive Studio release in cooperation with McLaren — as well as a custom version of “RFactor 2” VR racing that was designed to operate without any additional driving accessories. McLaren Garage VR experience is a multi-player simulation game where players can be part of the McLaren pit crew, learning how to complete tire adjustments just like crews do in a race. 

Hosting the launch of the special edition headset within the GCC region is a testament to the increasing local popularity of supercar racing. The GCC is now home to several premier racing platforms as well as prominent racing clubs and regional competition leagues. 

“High class single-seat auto racing attracts over 500 million fans globally, and we’re excited to partner with McLaren to bring a unique perspective to race fans through VR,” said Ramit Harisinghani, vice president, HTC MEA. “Through our collaboration, we’re combining our best-in-class VR headset with their long heritage of racing expertise to create the most immersive experience for fans across the globe.”

“It’s been brilliant to tap into HTC’s technology and work together closely to create this top of the range headset and VR experience, so fans can feel like they are in the heart of the action, at a racetrack with the McLaren Racing team,” said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing.

Latest updates

Israel urged to reverse confiscation of church land
0
Saudi foundation publishes history of Al-Zareeb Castle in Tabuk
0
Saudi Human Genome Program discussed in Riyadh symposium
0
High-speed rail on track for Saudi Vision 2030, Cairo conference told
0
‘Trump peace plan to be unveiled in early 2019,’ says envoy
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.