Saudi team comes third in global ICT competition

JEDDAH: A team from a Saudi training institute and university came third at an information and communications technology (ICT) competition in China.

Members of the Saudi Technical and Vocational Training Corp. (TVTC) and King Saud University won the third-place prize at Huawei’s International ICT Competition finals in the city of Shenzhen in southeast China.

The winners were selected following a gruelling three months of qualifying rounds that garnered participation from 10 countries in the Middle East. Their prizes were awarded at a ceremony in Shenzhen.

Almost 15,000 students from across the Middle East applied for the competition, of whom only a third were selected to take part in preliminary rounds.

A total of 214 students made it to the final round, and 39 contenders from 13 teams traveled to China to compete internationally. The 13 finalist teams went on an all-expenses-paid trip to Huawei’s headquarters in China.

The first prize went to a team from Iraq, while the second prize was awarded to teams from Lebanon and Bahrain. Third place was shared between teams from Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Pakistan. All participants underwent highly selective examinations at the national level.

The competition was made possible through the cooperation of 17 ministries from 10 countries.

“Building a pool of high-quality ICT talent is critical for governments aiming to transition to knowledge-based economies,” said Charles Yang, president of Huawei Middle East. “As one of the world’s leading innovators, knowledge transfer has always been a core pillar of Huawei’s ethos,” he added.

“Combining this with our commitment to support governments in the region as they work toward achieving their national visions, we are proud of the ICT competition,” he said.

“The platform has demonstrated beyond a doubt that young talents in the region have the potential to mature into world-class experts.”

Participants worked in real laboratories and tackled some of the industry’s most complex challenges related to cloud computing, switching, routing, and other key ICT solutions and technologies related to digital transformation.

The finalists competed in day-long finals, and took part in a technology workshop designed by global ICT experts.

Senior international representatives included the Omani, Emirati, Bahraini and Lebanese ambassadors to China, as well as Dr. Fahad Al-Shareef, Saudi cultural counsellor in China, and Dr. Diyar Khan, Pakistani consul general in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.