Saudi team comes third in global ICT competition

Saudi team and other winners in the ICT competition in China. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: A team from a Saudi training institute and university came third at an information and communications technology (ICT) competition in China.

Members of the Saudi Technical and Vocational Training Corp. (TVTC) and King Saud University won the third-place prize at Huawei’s International ICT Competition finals in the city of Shenzhen in southeast China.

The winners were selected following a gruelling three months of qualifying rounds that garnered participation from 10 countries in the Middle East. Their prizes were awarded at a ceremony in Shenzhen.

Almost 15,000 students from across the Middle East applied for the competition, of whom only a third were selected to take part in preliminary rounds.

A total of 214 students made it to the final round, and 39 contenders from 13 teams traveled to China to compete internationally. The 13 finalist teams went on an all-expenses-paid trip to Huawei’s headquarters in China.

The first prize went to a team from Iraq, while the second prize was awarded to teams from Lebanon and Bahrain. Third place was shared between teams from Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Pakistan. All participants underwent highly selective examinations at the national level.

The competition was made possible through the cooperation of 17 ministries from 10 countries.

“Building a pool of high-quality ICT talent is critical for governments aiming to transition to knowledge-based economies,” said Charles Yang, president of Huawei Middle East. “As one of the world’s leading innovators, knowledge transfer has always been a core pillar of Huawei’s ethos,” he added.

“Combining this with our commitment to support governments in the region as they work toward achieving their national visions, we are proud of the ICT competition,” he said.

“The platform has demonstrated beyond a doubt that young talents in the region have the potential to mature into world-class experts.”

Participants worked in real laboratories and tackled some of the industry’s most complex challenges related to cloud computing, switching, routing, and other key ICT solutions and technologies related to digital transformation. 

The finalists competed in day-long finals, and took part in a technology workshop designed by global ICT experts.

Senior international representatives included the Omani, Emirati, Bahraini and Lebanese ambassadors to China, as well as Dr. Fahad Al-Shareef, Saudi cultural counsellor in China, and Dr. Diyar Khan, Pakistani consul general in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

Saudi Arabia pledges $50 mln to UN Palestinian refugee agency

Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia pledges $50 mln to UN Palestinian refugee agency

  • Saudi Arabia has pledged $50 million to UNRWA which has been hit by the withdrawal of all US funding
  • The announcement was made at a press conference in the Saudi capital
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia has pledged on Wednesday $50 million to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which has been hit by the withdrawal of all US funding, an official said.
The announcement was made at a press conference in the Saudi capital by the director of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Abdullah al-Rabeea.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump cut aid for Palestinians and announced it would no longer provide any funding to UNRWA, a week after cutting over $200 million in separate aid to Palestinians.
They were the latest in a series of controversial moves by the Trump administration that have thrilled Israel’s government but caused shock and dismay among international powers and Palestinians, making their dream of an independent state more distant than ever.

