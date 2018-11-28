You are here

Israel urged to reverse confiscation of church land

The commission said 267 dunums of land in the villages of Bardala and Tayseer in the Jordan Valley, being used for military purposes, are totally owned by the church. (Google Maps)
Updated 28 November 2018
Daoud Kuttab
  • Turning of church-owned property to a military compound is a “violation of the laws of war,” says commissioner
AMMAN: Palestinian religious leaders have called on Israel to allow the Latin Catholic Church to reclaim lands confiscated by Israel in the Jordan Valley.

Hanna Issa, secretary-general of the Islamic-Christian Commission in Support of Jerusalem and the Holy Sites, told Arab News that the turning of church-owned property to a military compound is a “violation of the laws of war.”

The commission said 267 dunums of land in the villages of Bardala and Tayseer in the Jordan Valley, being used for military purposes, are totally owned by the church. Catholic officials in Jerusalem and Amman were unavailable for comment.

Pope Francis welcomed Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to the Vatican on Nov. 15. They discussed the creation of conditions conducive to resuming Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, as well as the status of Jerusalem.

Issa said the issue of land confiscations, especially in the Jordan Valley, looms larger after Israel’s Parliament passed a law that gives Jews special status over non-Jews. 

“These violations are part of a larger Israeli effort to Judaize all lands that belong to Arab Christians and Muslims,” he added.

Churches have been embroiled in a major confrontation with Israel over attempts to force them to pay taxes. 

This led to the closure for three days of Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre in February until Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to solve the problem.

Topics: Isreal Palestine West Bank

Houthis use civilians as human shields in Hodeidah - Yemen prime minister

Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
  • He urged the UN and international organizations to provide more assistance to those affected in Yemen
  • The prime minister urged aid organizations to open their offices in the Aden to ensure delivery of projects and supplies to Yemenis
DUBAI: Houthi militias are using civilians as human shields in Hodeidah, Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed told the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen during their meeting on Tuesday.

“The Iranian-backed Houthi militia controls the city, takes civilians as human shields, deprives them of humanitarian aid and sells it in the market for their personal gain and to finance their wars,” the Yemeni prime minister said.

At the meeting in the interim capital of Aden with Lise Grande, the prime minister discussed the efforts and projects of the United Nations in Yemen during the last period and the situation in Hodeidah.

He urged the UN and international organizations to provide more assistance to those affected in Yemen, suffering from the humanitarian crisis that has resulted from the war being waged by the militia against Yemeni people.

The prime minister urged aid organizations to open their offices in the Aden to ensure delivery of projects and supplies to Yemenis affected by the war in all areas.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Minister of Endowments and Guidance, Ahmad Attiya said that reinstating political leadership to the internationally recognized government and liberating Hodeidah from the Houthis was inevitable.

“The Houthi militias do not believe in peace and co-existence because they are a militia that receives its guidance from Iran and is trying to change the identity of Yemen and extract it from its Arab surroundings,” he said at a lecture given at the University of Saba in the Yemeni province of Marib.

Attiya claimed that the Houthi militias manipulate young people and recruit them into their wars, violating international human rights laws. 

Topics: Yemen Houthis

