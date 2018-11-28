You are here

The Six: Looks from Michael Cinco's Dubai show

Michael Cinco with two models from his show at Arab Fashion Week. (Supplied)
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
Updated 28 November 2018

Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: The Filipino designer closed Dubai Design Days fashion week on Monday night with a show full of glamorous gowns.

Lady in red
Canadian Miss Universe 2018 contestant Marta Magdalena Stepien took part in the show wearing a strawberry-red dress with feathered accents on one shoulder and a daring, hip-high slit.

Pretty pastels
This gorgeous gown is ever so reminiscent of French brand Balmain’s luxury beaded designs with one refreshing difference — the pretty pastel color scheme.

Statement maker
The full skirt of this show-stopping gown is a talking point with its marbled print that almost looks like a blood moon. The over-the-top feather sleeves don’t hurt either.

Fit for a princess
Baby pink, light as air feathers swept the runway with this extravagant ballgown. The sparkling bodice features full, tight sleeves and a deep cut at the neckline for that extra quirky kick.

A dramatic choice
A ballgown that could easily be worn by the mysterious Queen Titania — Shakespeare’s fairy queen in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — this dress is sure to turn heads with its butterflies and dark glamor.

Fringe Benefit
The galactic color scheme and glittering fringe on this minidress work together to make it a stunning choice for an epic evening out.

 

Topics: fashion Arab Fashion Week designer clothes style

Karen Wazen supports Louis Vuitton charity drive

Karen Wazen at PFW earlier this year. (Getty)
Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
Karen Wazen supports Louis Vuitton charity drive

Updated 27 November 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Lebanese blogger Karen B. Wazen took to Instagram on Monday to show support for luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton’s campaign with UNICEF.

Since 2016, the French brand has sold Silver Lockit bracelets to support UNICEF’s mission of providing aid for vulnerable children around the world.

“The aim of this global partnership is to raise funds for UNICEF and help support children that are exposed to conflicts, diseases, natural disasters and other situations that threaten their safety and well-being,” Louis Vuitton’s official website states.

This week, Louis Vuitton announced British actress Sophie Turner as the face of this year’s #makeapromise campaign in collaboration with UNICEF. The “Game of Thrones” star helped to design the bracelet, which features a braided red-and-white cord with a silver rabbit charm inspired by one of her tattoos.


“Sophie put so much time and thought into the distinctive design,” Mark Devlin, chief operating officer for UNICEF UK, said in a released statement, according to Vogue Arabia.

For her part, Wazen posted a message to her 748,000 followers on Instagram, saying: “We made a promise to help the children in need with @unicef and @louisvuitton! By every purchase of this silver lock you could #makeapromise too.”

She posted the caption alongside a photograph of herself wearing the simple charm bracelet.

According to the Louis Vuitton website, the locket symbolizes protection and care and is available in its stores worldwide and on www.louisvuitton.com/lvforunicef. For each sale of the Silver Lockit pendant or bracelet, $100 is donated to UNICEF.

“The bracelet is meant to hold luck for the people to whom the funds go to. It’s about bringing people together from all over the world because UNICEF works worldwide and Louis Vuitton is all about travel,” Turner said in a statement. “Red is considered a lucky color in China and white coincides with the circular charm of the bracelet: A rabbit. White rabbits and rabbit-foot are considered lucky in many parts of the world.”

Last year, the fashion house selected another Lebanese blogger and fashion icon, Jessica Kahawaty, to work with UNICEF at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan to help children affected by the Syrian crisis, which has seen millions of people displaced.

Topics: fashion charity Louis Vuitton

