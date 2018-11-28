The Six: Looks from Michael Cinco’s Dubai show

DUBAI: The Filipino designer closed Dubai Design Days fashion week on Monday night with a show full of glamorous gowns.



Lady in red

Canadian Miss Universe 2018 contestant Marta Magdalena Stepien took part in the show wearing a strawberry-red dress with feathered accents on one shoulder and a daring, hip-high slit.

Pretty pastels

This gorgeous gown is ever so reminiscent of French brand Balmain’s luxury beaded designs with one refreshing difference — the pretty pastel color scheme.

Statement maker

The full skirt of this show-stopping gown is a talking point with its marbled print that almost looks like a blood moon. The over-the-top feather sleeves don’t hurt either.

Fit for a princess

Baby pink, light as air feathers swept the runway with this extravagant ballgown. The sparkling bodice features full, tight sleeves and a deep cut at the neckline for that extra quirky kick.

A dramatic choice

A ballgown that could easily be worn by the mysterious Queen Titania — Shakespeare’s fairy queen in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — this dress is sure to turn heads with its butterflies and dark glamor.

Fringe Benefit

The galactic color scheme and glittering fringe on this minidress work together to make it a stunning choice for an epic evening out.