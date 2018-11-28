Philippine leader slammed over threat to create ‘Duterte death squad’

You are here

Duterte said his assassins would take out the NPA’s “sparrows,” who the communists deployed to kill police during the 1970s and 1980s rule of late strongman Ferdinand Marcos. (File/AFP)
MANILA: Philippine leftists reacted with dismay on Wednesday to a threat by President Rodrigo Duterte to create a “death squad” to hunt what he said were Maoist assassins, a plan critics said could trigger a spree of killings similar to his bloody war on drugs.
Maoists, leftists and some lawmakers said Duterte would worsen an existing climate of fear and impunity by threatening to unleash his own hit men on those of the New People’s Army (NPA), a communist militia that has waged a low-level insurgency in the Philippines for decades.
Duterte said his assassins would take out the NPA’s “sparrows,” who the communists deployed to kill police during the 1970s and 1980s rule of late strongman Ferdinand Marcos. It is not clear if the sparrows still exist.
“That is their advantage. So I am going to create my own sparrow, the ‘Duterte Death Squad’,” he said in a speech on Tuesday.
Jose Maria Sison, the exiled founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, denied the existence of “sparrow” assassins and said Duterte was using it as a pretext to kill suspected Maoist rebels.
Sison likened it to Duterte’s anti-drugs campaign, during which thousands of people have been killed. Activists say many appear to have been executions, but police deny that and say all were shootouts with drug dealers.
“He gives himself the reason to form his own death squads,” Sison told news channel ANC. “Anyone suspected could be killed because police have the license to kill.”
Duterte’s bellicose statements have alarmed rights groups, which say police are interpreting them as green lights to kill suspected criminals.
Duterte has been dogged by accusations that he ran a death squad when he was mayor of Davao City and oversaw a fierce crackdown on crime. He denies the allegations.
Leftist group Bayan said in a statement Duterte was “inciting a killing spree against government critics, human rights defenders and just about everyone else tagged by the government as ‘Red’.” Senator Antonio Trillanes said Duterte was insecure about his hold on power.
“He wants to strike fear again into the hearts and minds of the Filipinos by forewarning that there would be another round of killings,” Trillanes said.
“Fear is his only way to keep people in check.”
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Duterte’s hit squad idea would be considered, but it would need clear operational guidelines and oversight.
“We will study it very closely,” he told CNN Philippines. “There is great danger of abuse or mistakes in these undercover operations.”

Afghan president forms team to negotiate peace with Taliban

Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
Afghan president forms team to negotiate peace with Taliban

  • Ghani has formed a 12-strong negotiating team to seek a peace agreement that would include the Taliban
  • Meanwhile, a rash of American combat deaths in Afghanistan is putting a spotlight on a stalemated 17-year war
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
GENEVA: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has formed a 12-strong negotiating team to seek a peace agreement that would include the Taliban in a democratic and inclusive society that respects the rights of women, he told a UN conference on Wednesday.
“I’m pleased to announce today that after several months of intensive consultation with our citizens across the country, we have formulated a roadmap for peace negotiations,” Ghani said.
“We have formed the required bodies and mechanisms to pursue a peace agreement. We are now moving ahead into the next chapter of the peace process.”
Meanwhile, a rash of American combat deaths in Afghanistan is putting a spotlight on a stalemated 17-year war that is testing President Donald Trump’s commitment to pursuing peace with the Taliban.
Trump has acknowledged that his original instinct was to withdraw from Afghanistan, but last week he suggested he is willing to stick it out, asserting that the US is in “very strong negotiations” — an apparent reference to US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad’s efforts to get the Taliban to agree to peace talks.
On the other hand, Trump indicated he had little confidence the talks are going to succeed. “Maybe they’re not. Probably they’re not,” he said.
The human cost of the conflict rarely makes headlines in the US, leaving Trump with political room to maneuver. But that might be changing.
In early November, Brent Taylor, the mayor of North Ogden, Utah, and a major in the Utah National Guard, was killed by an Afghan soldier in Kabul. Last Saturday, Sgt. Leandro Jasso, a 25-year-old Army Ranger from Leavenworth, Washington, was mortally wounded in southern Afghanistan. On Tuesday, US officials said they had determined that Jasso probably was accidentally shot by an Afghan soldier during battle with an Al-Qaeda fighter.
The US military headquarters in Kabul announced Tuesday that three US servicemembers were killed and three wounded by a roadside bomb in Ghazni province, south of Kabul, where the Taliban has been resurgent. It was the deadliest attack on US forces in Afghanistan this year.
The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan before US forces invaded in October 2001, carry out near-daily attacks on Afghan army and police forces, and in August the insurgents overran parts of Ghazni, leading to days of intense fighting before they were driven out. Ghazni was the only one of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces where parliamentary elections could not be held in October because of security worries. Voting there has been postponed for a year.

(With agencies)

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

