  Lion Air jet was 'not airworthy' on flight before crash
Lion Air jet was 'not airworthy' on flight before crash

The aircraft was deemed unfit to fly. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters
Lion Air jet was 'not airworthy' on flight before crash

  • Contact with the jet was lost 13 minutes after it took off from the capital
  • After the crash, Lion Air instructed pilots to provide a “full comprehensive description” of technical defects to the engineering team
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters
JAKARTA: The Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea last month was not in an airworthy condition even on its second-to-last flight, when pilots experienced similar problems to those on its doomed last journey, Indonesian investigators said on Wednesday.
In a preliminary report, Indonesia’s transport safety committee (KNKT) focused on the airline’s maintenance practices and pilot training and a Boeing Co. anti-stall system but did not give a cause for the crash that killed all 189 people on board.
The report unveiled fresh details of efforts by pilots to steady the 737 MAX jet as they reported a “flight control problem,” including the captain’s last words to air traffic control asking to be cleared to “five thou” or 5,000 feet.
Contact with the jet was lost 13 minutes after it took off from the capital, Jakarta, heading north to the tin-mining town of Pangkal Pinang.
Information retrieved from the flight data recorder showed the “stick shaker” was vibrating the captain’s controls warning of a stall throughout most of the flight. The captain was using his controls to bring the airline’s nose up, but an automated anti-stall system was pushing it down.
Pilots flying the same plane a day earlier had experienced a similar problem, en route from Denpasar, Bali, to Jakarta, until they used switches to shut off the system and used manual controls to fly and stabilize the plane, KNKT said.
“The flight from Denpasar to Jakarta experienced stick shaker activation during the takeoff rotation and remained active throughout the flight,” the report said. “This condition is considered as un-airworthy condition” and the flight should have been “discontinued.”
The pilots of that flight reported problems to Lion Air’s maintenance team, which checked the jet and cleared it for take-off on the doomed flight the next morning.
After the crash, Lion Air instructed pilots to provide a “full comprehensive description” of technical defects to the engineering team, KNKT said.
In a statement, Boeing drew attention in detail to a list of airline maintenance actions set out in the report but stopped short of blaming ground workers or pilots for the accident.
The company, which has said procedures for preventing an anti-stall system activating by accident were already in place, said pilots of the previous flight had used that drill but noted the report did not say if pilots of the doomed flight did so.
Boeing’s statement did not make any reference to a revised anti-stall system introduced on the 737 MAX which US pilots say and Indonesian investigators say was missing from the operating manual.
Boeing says the procedure for dealing with a so-called runaway stabilizer, under which anti-stall systems push the nose down even when the plane is not entering a stall or losing lift, had not changed between earlier version of the 737 and the newly delivered 737 MAX.
Pilots however say the control column behaves differently in certain conditions, which could confuse pilots who have flown the earlier model.
Edward Sirait, chief executive of Lion Air, said he had not yet read the KNKT report but will comply with all of the investigators’ recommendations.
The report provided new recommendations to Lion Air on safety on top of earlier recommendations about the flight manual that have already been implemented by Boeing.

Topics: Lion Air air crash

India welcomes Pakistan’s Kartarpur project, rejects proposal to resume dialogue

Updated 28 min 22 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
India welcomes Pakistan’s Kartarpur project, rejects proposal to resume dialogue

  • Foreign Minister says New Delhi had been demanding construction of the corridor for past 20 years
  • In an environment of appropriating blame on the other, initiative is a step in the right direction, analysts say
Updated 28 min 22 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday welcomed Pakistan’s plans to build the Kartarpur corridor, which would allow Sikh pilgrims from across the border to enter the country without a visa, even as it refused to resume talks for a bilateral dialogue with Islamabad.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone to kickstart the construction of the corridor which will connect the final resting place of Guru Nanak, Sikhism’s founder, in Kartarpur, Pakistan with the Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in India’s Punjab.

The four-kilometer corridor is expected to be completed in six months.

“I am happy. For the last 20 years, India has been asking for the Kartarpur corridor and for the first time Pakistan’s government has responded positively,” Indian Foreign Minister, Sushma Swaraj, said.

She, however, added that resumption of a “bilateral dialogue and the Kartarpur project are two different things”.

“Bilateral dialogue will always see that terror and talks don’t go together. The moment Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India, the dialogue can start,” Swaraj told a press conference in Hyderabad.

On Monday, India’s Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu called the corridor project “a bridge between the people of the two countries”.

While laying the foundation stone of the corridor in the Indian side of the border, Naidu emphasized that “the corridor opens new doors. It is a path that opens up new possibilities”.

“It promotes deeper understanding and a new resolve to connect the people of our two countries through love, empathy, and invisible threads of common spiritual heritage,” he added.

“We have to create together, a history that will make our two countries and the entire world a more peaceful place for our children and grandchildren to live and grow together,” he underlined.

In a sharp contrast, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who jointly inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor with Naidu, raised the issue of terrorism -- allegedly sponsored by Pakistan -- and warned Islamabad to “rein in” its army, adding that the Indian army was “fully prepared.”

In an interview with a web magazine two weeks ago, Singh had blamed Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence (ISI) for attempting to revive the Khalistani movement, which seeks a separate homeland for the Sikhs.

“Terrorist groups working at the behest of the ISI-backed KLF (Khalistan Liberation Force) and other groups based in Pakistan are clearly working on a conspiracy to destabilize Punjab,” Singh had said at the time.  

Last Friday, India’s foreign ministry summoned Pakistan’s deputy chief of mission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest against the "harassment and denial of access to Indian High Commission officials and attempts at hostile propaganda during the visit of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan”.

Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, TCA Raghavan said that “concerns about Khalistanis should not bother us too much”.

“It should not lead to a breakdown of the relationship between India and Pakistan,” Raghavan, who is also the author of the book, “The People Next Door: The Curious History of India-Pakistan Relations, said.

Talking to Arab News, he said: “After all, we have concerns about Khalistanis in Canada, yet we have a relationship with Canada. We have concerns about Khalistanis in the UK. That does not mean we should stop everything with the UK. We have to adjust the concerns and we have to be cautious. We should ensure that Khalistanis are isolated. Anyway, no one gives them much importance,” he said.

Welcoming the initiative for the corridor he said: “It’s a good development because, in a situation where nothing is moving forward between India and Pakistan, it’s good that we are moving on a certain issue.” 

Professor Ronki Ram of Panjab University was on the same page. “We are always driven by conspiratorial tendencies and this is the by-product of partition. We always believe that Pakistan and India cannot think about each other’s larger interests. Further deterioration of the relationship between India and Pakistan would be harmful to both the countries. We cannot afford this kind of animosity in today’s world,” he said.

Topics: international news latest news headline Pakistan India Kartarpur corridor

