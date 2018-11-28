Iraqis seek tattoos to cover scars of war

Police watch on as angry mob beats man to death

DUBAI: A man was dragged out of a police car by an angry mob and beaten until he was left unconscious as officers appeared to stand by helplessly – the victim was later pronounced dead.

The violent attack happened in Uttar Pradesh, northern India, in the last week, according to local reports.

Now a video of the incident has gone viral which appears to show a police officer in the vehicle holding onto the victim’s arm as one of the attackers repeatedly punches him in the face.

The police officer loses grip of the victim’s arm as the mob drags the man out of the car.

The camera then losses sight of the victim as the mob closes in on him.

It’s only as the crowd parts that he can be seen unconscious in the road – he was later pronounced dead.

Local police have arrested one of the alleged attackers and are investigating five others.

Local police superintendent, Ajay Kumar, said the attending police officers had been suspended while the incident was investigated.