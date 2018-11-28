You are here

Iraqis seek tattoos to cover scars of war

In this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, photo, Iraqi soldier Ziad Emad gets a tattoo on his arm to cover the wounds he suffered in the battle to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul, at a tattoo studio in Baghdad, Iraq. (AP)
Updated 28 November 2018
AP
  • Years of war and unrest have inflicted physical and emotional scars on countless Iraqis
AP
BAGHDAD: The tattoos across Saad Khudeir’s body conceal the Iraqi soldier’s scars and reveal his unseen wounds.
The face of his fiancee, who was killed in a car bomb near his Baghdad home in 2008, looks up from his right arm. Four years later, a suicide bomber rammed his army convoy in Fallujah, leaving burns across 70 percent of his body.
He survived both bombings, but was left with gruesome scars.
“People stared at me, and sometimes I felt they were scared of me at the swimming pool,” the 36-year-old said.
So over the next four years he spent some $2,500 on tattoos, which now cover most of his body. There is a cross and a staircase, and above it a man representing Jesus flanked by two angels. There are flames and Japanese letters.
“Through Christian icons, I want to say that there is no difference between Muslims and Christians,” said Khudeir, who is a Muslim. “The flames express the fire still raging inside me for my loss.”
Years of war and unrest have inflicted physical and emotional scars on countless Iraqis. Aboud Abbas, who owns a tattoo studio in Baghdad, said around 20 people have come in this year asking for tattoos to conceal their scars, a 30 percent increase from last year.

Police watch on as angry mob beats man to death

Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
  • The angry mob dragged the man out of police car and beat him to death
  • Attending police officers have been suspended while an investigation is carried out
Arab News
DUBAI: A man was dragged out of a police car by an angry mob and beaten until he was left unconscious as officers appeared to stand by helplessly – the victim was later pronounced dead.

The violent attack happened in Uttar Pradesh, northern India, in the last week, according to local reports.

Now a video of the incident has gone viral which appears to show a police officer in the vehicle holding onto the victim’s arm as one of the attackers repeatedly punches him in the face.

The police officer loses grip of the victim’s arm as the mob drags the man out of the car.

The camera then losses sight of the victim as the mob closes in on him.

It’s only as the crowd parts that he can be seen unconscious in the road – he was later pronounced dead.

Local police have arrested one of the alleged attackers and are investigating five others.

Local police superintendent, Ajay Kumar, said the attending police officers had been suspended while the incident was investigated.

