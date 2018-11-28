You are here

  Award-winning photojournalist detained in China
Award-winning photojournalist detained in China

In this photo taken on July 2018 and released by Xu Xiaoli on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, Lu Guang poses for a photo in New York. (AP)
Updated 28 November 2018
AFP
  • A Chinese award-winning photojournalist vanished in the restive northwest region of Xinjiang
  • The wife of Lu Guang said she lost contact with him on the night of November 3
Updated 28 November 2018
AFP
BEIJING: A Chinese award-winning photojournalist vanished in the restive northwest region of Xinjiang earlier this month after he was reportedly detained by security agents, his wife said.
The wife of Lu Guang said she lost contact with him on the night of November 3 when he was in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, a heavily policed region where authorities are accused of running a network of internment camps.
Lu, a US resident, was visiting the region as a tourist and to teach and interact with local photographers, Xu Xiaoli said from New York, where she lives.
“I haven’t heard anything new,” Xu told AFP. “He had never been to Xinjiang before.”
Lu’s 25-year career as a photographer has produced many award-winning photos which delve into the dark side of China’s economic development and societal changes, documenting industrial pollution, worker abuse, AIDS-plagued villages, and the illegal export of African timber to China.
A World Press Photo awards winner, Lu had planned to travel from Xinjiang to southwestern Sichuan province on November 5 and rendezvous with a friend, who was unable to reach him, his wife said in a statement posted on Twitter.
She later heard through a friend that Lu had been held by state security and then taken to the city of Kashgar, a report which she said was confirmed to her by authorities in Lu’s hometown city of Yongkang, Zhejiang province.
“I’m extremely worried, and hoping for his safe return home as soon as possible!” Xu said in her Twitter statement.
Yongkang police told AFP they were unaware of the situation and calls to Xinjiang’s propaganda department went unanswered. Someone who picked up the phone at the police department in Kashgar hung up after hearing the call was from AFP.
Xinjiang, home to the mainly Muslim Uighur minority, has undergone a security crackdown prompted by clashes that have killed hundreds in recent years.
Up to a million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking minority groups have been placed in political re-education camps in the region, according estimates cited by a United Nations panel.
Foreign journalists traveling to the region are frequently detained and followed by police to prevent and obstruct reporting on the internment camps and treatment of Uighurs.

Facebook admits being warned of alleged Russian meddling back in 2014

Updated 27 November 2018
Dmitry Zaks | AFP
0

Facebook admits being warned of alleged Russian meddling back in 2014

Updated 27 November 2018
Dmitry Zaks | AFP
0
LONDON: Facebook acknowledged on Tuesday that its engineers had flagged suspicious Russian activity as early as 2014 — long before it became public — but did not confirm evidence of a coordinated campaign.
The revelation came as the British Parliament held hearings featuring lawmakers from nine countries into how the social media behemoth was being used to manipulate major election results.
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg refused to attend the meeting and organizers pulled up an empty chair in front of a spot with his nameplate at the shoehorn-shaped table in the House of Commons committee room in London.
Zuckerberg’s company is reeling from a series of crises linked to its handling of alleged Russian meddling in both the 2016 US presidential election and that year’s British referendum on leaving the European Union.
Committee chief Damian Collins said he reviewed internal Facebook emails showing the company’s engineers telling management in October 2014 that Russian IP addresses were accessing “three billion data points a day” on the network.
The emails were seized from the now-defunct US software provider Six4Three under a rarely used UK parliamentary enforcement procedure.
Six4Three is suing Facebook and the emails cited by Collins have been sealed by a California court. He did not release their content on Tuesday.
Facebook argued on Tuesday that the emails referred to by Collins were taken out of context.
“The engineers who had flagged these initial concerns subsequently looked into this further and found no evidence of specific Russian activity,” Facebook said in a statement provided to AFP.
It was unclear from the company’s wording if its engineers found no evidence of suspicious activity or whether that activity could not be linked directly to Russia.
Collins appeared flustered as he tried to get Facebook’s attending vice president Richard Allan to explain what exactly happened in 2014.
“If Russian IP addresses were pulling down a huge amount of data from the platform was that reported or was that just kept, as so often seems to be the case, within the family and not talked about?” Collins asked.
Allan responded by saying: “Any information you have seen... is at best partial and at worst potentially misleading.”
The Facebook executive added that the emails were “unverified partial accounts.”
An investigative piece published last week by The New York Times said Facebook misled the public about what it knew about Russia’s meddling in the US campaign.
The story added that Facebook executives then used a PR firm to spread negative stories about other Silicon Valley companies and deflect anger away from itself.
Facebook ended its contract with the PR company days after the article’s publication.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has cited Russian campaign interference as one of the factors that helped tip the presidential race in Donald Trump’s favor.
Facebook’s Allan disagreed.
“We did spot this activity that was wrong, shouldn’t have happened, was political activity directed from Russia,” said Allan.
But he added that the crux of the problem was campaign spending.
“If you say to me was the election won because of this mass of (campaign spending) activity here, or because of this small amount of activity over here, I think it’s reasonable to say let’s start by looking — if we think there is a problem — at campaign spending generally.”
He also appeared unable to placate committee members’ anger at Zuckerberg’s refusal to show up.
“Who advised Mr. Zuckerberg?” asked Canadian politician Charlie Angus. “Was that his decision or did Facebook say — to protect Mr. Zuckerberg — to stay away from this meeting?“
“I will take responsibility for decision-making around appearances,” Allan replied.

