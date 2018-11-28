The Six: How to celebrate UAE National Day

The UAE will mark National Day on Dec. 2, but the entire country begins celebrations on Nov. 28. Here are ways to join in the fun.

The big ticket

“This Is Zayed. This Is the UAE,” billed as this year’s main event on Dec. 2, is a visual show with performances by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and traditional musicians at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Firework displays

The UAE’s skies will be lit up by multiple firework displays on the big day. Dubai’s La Mer is hosting one, with live music from various Arab stars, including Fouad Abdul Wahed and Mohammed Al-Shehhi.

Free concerts

Live concerts from various Arab icons such as Waleed Al-Shami and Hussain Al-Jassmi will be held in Dubai's Burj Park. The event is also free of charge.

Beachside fun

For a less conventional way of marking the day, #WOWJBR is hosting a weekend full of beachside activities at Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai.

Theme-park celebrations

Dubai Parks and Resorts has prepared numerous activities across all its theme parks, including building a four meter-long National Day mosaic out of Lego. And there will be heavily discounted admission starting at AED 47.

La Perle by Dragone

The eye-popping acrobatic performance created by Franco Dragone, known for his work with Cirque du Soleil, is slashing its ticket prices by half from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. A must-see at The Atrium in Dubai.