The Six: How to celebrate UAE National Day 

The UAE will mark National Day on Dec. 2, but the entire country begins celebrations on Nov. 28. Here are ways to join in the fun. (Supplied)
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
The Six: How to celebrate UAE National Day 

Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
The UAE will mark National Day on Dec. 2, but the entire country begins celebrations on Nov. 28. Here are ways to join in the fun.

The big ticket

“This Is Zayed. This Is the UAE,” billed as this year’s main event on Dec. 2, is a visual show with performances by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and traditional musicians at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi. 

Firework displays

The UAE’s skies will be lit up by multiple firework displays on the big day. Dubai’s La Mer is hosting one, with live music from various Arab stars, including Fouad Abdul Wahed and Mohammed Al-Shehhi.

Free concerts

Live concerts from various Arab icons such as Waleed Al-Shami and Hussain Al-Jassmi will be held in Dubai's Burj Park. The event is also free of charge. 

Beachside fun

For a less conventional way of marking the day, #WOWJBR is hosting a weekend full of beachside activities at Jumeirah Beach Residence  in Dubai.

Theme-park celebrations

Dubai Parks and Resorts has prepared numerous activities across all its theme parks, including building a four meter-long National Day mosaic out of Lego. And there will be heavily discounted admission starting at AED 47.

La Perle by Dragone

The eye-popping acrobatic performance created by Franco Dragone, known for his work with Cirque du Soleil, is slashing its ticket prices by half from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. A must-see at The Atrium in Dubai. 

 

Topics: UAE

Alicia Keys to return to UAE for Dubai Jazz Festival

Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
Alicia Keys to return to UAE for Dubai Jazz Festival

  • The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter is scheduled to return to the UAE after appearing in 2013
  • The Dubai Jazz Festival, which started in 2003, is known to bring some of the music industry’s biggest stars to the emirate
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was announced Wednesday as the third and final festival headliner for the 17th edition of the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival in February.
The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter is scheduled to return to the UAE to perform for the first time since her “Set the World on Fire Tour” in 2013. She will join the Northern Irish band Snow Patrol, who will be headlining the event on Feb. 20, and Jamiroquai, who will perform on Feb. 21.
Keys’ UAE gig will continue her love affair with the Middle East. The 37-year-old artist, along with her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, and two children, holidayed in Egypt in September this year. Keys posed in front of the pyramids, took a boat trip along the Nile, participated in Arabic lessons and learned local history, all of which she documented on her Instagram page.
The Dubai Jazz Festival, which started in 2003, is known to bring some of the music industry’s biggest stars to the emirate, even if what they play is not strictly jazz.

American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is the third and final festival headliner for the 17th edition of the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival in February. (Getty)

Earlier this year, the 2018 edition saw John Legend, Duran Duran and Ricky Martin perform sold-out gigs, while 2017’s performers were Enrique Iglesias, Mariah Carey and Tom Jones.
Keys, best known for tracks such as “A Woman’s Worth,” “Fallin’,” “Girl on Fire” and “Empire State of Mind” with Jay-Z, was seen as a mentor last year on the US version of “The Voice,” winning the show with her contestant, Chris Blue.
The R&B singer, also an actress and best-selling author of “Tears for Water: Songbook of Poems and Lyrics,” has sold over 30 million records. Keys has often collaborated with big names in the industry, such as Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Justin Timberlake and James Bay.
Tickets for Keys’ performance at Dubai Media City Amphitheater on Feb. 22 start from 350 dirhams ($95) and are on sale at Virgin Megastores and on the Dubai Jazz Festival website.

Topics: Music culture entertainment UAE Dubai Alicia Keys Dubai Jazz Festival

