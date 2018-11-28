You are here

  • Home
  • Putin credits Saudi Crown Prince for OPEC’s commitment to production
﻿

Putin credits Saudi Crown Prince for OPEC’s commitment to production

The Russian president said he is satisfied with an oil price of $60 a barrel. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
0

Putin credits Saudi Crown Prince for OPEC’s commitment to production

Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
0

President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that Russia has complied with the 100 percent production commitments of OPEC due to the Saudi crown prince.

The Russian president said he is satisfied with an oil price of $60 a barrel.

“We are in contact with OPEC, and will continue to cooperate with them if necessary,” he said.

 

Topics: OPEC 2030 Economy

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco eyes bigger market share in Asia ahead of possible OPEC cut

Gulf states $50bn largesse supports Mideast sovereign ratings as geopolitical risk rises

Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
0

Gulf states $50bn largesse supports Mideast sovereign ratings as geopolitical risk rises

  • Fewer direct disbursements being sent from Gulf
  • Aid packages align with regional strategic interests
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
0

LONDON: The sovereign ratings of countries such as Bahrain, Oman and Jordan have been boosted by expectations of support from oil-rich Gulf donor states, according to a new report from S&P.
But actual disbursements may fall short of the promised amounts while budget grants are becoming less prevalent as deposits in central banks and other forms of conditional concessional funding are increasingly the norm.
“We anticipate that GCC sovereigns will likely prioritize funding to key regional partners in the context of volatile prices, weaker GCC net asset positions, and their respective domestic agendas of diversifying their economies awat from hydrocarbons,” S&P Global Ratings said.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar this year pledged to give around $50 billion in total aid to 10 countries in the Middle East and Africa.
Beneficiaries included Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain and Morocco.
As a proportion of GDP, funding support from GCC countries has been highest in Jordan, where the economy has absorbed large numbers of Syrian refugees since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011.
However in absolute terms, Egypt has received the most donor support, S&P said.
Gulf states have pledged large sums as geopolitical risks have increased in the form of tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia and ongoing conflicts in Yemen and Syria as well as the boycott of Qatar by some of its neighbors.

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
Gulf ratings untarnished by growing GRE debt

Latest updates

Argentina welcomes Crown Prince’s G20 visit
0
Peace only way forward for Pakistan, India: PM Khan
0
What We Are Reading Today: Data Visualization by Kieran Healy
0
Spin king Yasir Shah turns Pakistan’s UAE home into a fortress
0
Cristiano Ronaldo has taken Juventus to the next level, says Massimiliano Allegri
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.