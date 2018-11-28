You are here

  • Home
  • Top Sri Lankan military official detained over mass murder cover-up
﻿

Top Sri Lankan military official detained over mass murder cover-up

A court on August 29 ordered the arrest of Sri Lanka's top military officer, Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, in connection with the abduction and murder of 11 people during the island's civil war. (File/Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP)
Updated 28 November 2018
AFP
0

Top Sri Lankan military official detained over mass murder cover-up

  • Defendent denied bail after he tried to abduct a key witness over the weekend
  • Three warrants for Wijegunaratne’s arrest were issued earlier this month
Updated 28 November 2018
AFP
0

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s highest-ranking military officer was remanded by a court Wednesday after weeks evading arrest for allegedly protecting the chief suspect in the murder of 11 people during the civil war.
The Colombo Fort magistrate ordered that Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, the country’s military chief, be held in custody for a week pending investigations into the abduction and murder of the young men between 2008 and 2009.
The magistrate denied bail for Wijegunaratne after it emerged he tried to abduct a key witness over the weekend, and sought to have an investigator removed from the case.
“I am denying bail because in your position you are able to influence witnesses and disrupt the investigations,” Magistrate Ranga Dassanayake told a packed courthouse.
Wijegunaratne, who appeared in full military regalia, has denied any connection to the murders.
Wijegunaratne’s bodyguards earlier shoved journalists trying to photograph the chief of defense staff as he entered the courtroom.
Earlier in the day, Wijegunaratne surrendered after weeks of ignoring court summons.
Investigators told the court that Wijegunaratne protected the main accused in the high-profile murders, naval intelligence officer Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi.
He was arrested in August over the killings in the closing stages of Sri Lanka’s bloody separatist war that ended in May 2009.
Three warrants for Wijegunaratne’s arrest were issued earlier this month but he ignored them, even traveling to Mexico while investigators were seeking a statement from him.
Police believe the 11 victims were killed while in the illegal custody of the navy. Their bodies were never found.
Military figures were accused of abductions and extrajudicial killings during the 37-year war against the Tamil Tiger separatist movement.
Several intelligence officers are facing prosecution over the murder of journalists critical of Mahinda Rajapaksa, the former president whose tenure was marred by allegations of war crimes and grave rights abuses.
His recent controversial appointment as prime minister by Sri Lanka’s president has plunged the country into crisis, with parliament twice voting against the war-era strongman ruler taking over government.
Rajapaksa, who has refused to step aside as Sri Lanka drifts in a power vacuum, and several members of his family are being investigated for fraud and murder during his 10-year presidency.
But those inquiries were thrown into doubt after his surprise return to the helm of government in an alliance with President Maithripala Sirisena.
Rajapaksa lead Sri Lanka as government troops defeated the Tamil insurgency in May 2009, ending years of bitter and brutal fighting.
The final days of the offensive were marked by major abuses, according to rights groups. A UN panel has said 40,000 civilians may have been killed in the final stages of the war.

Topics: Sri Lanka war crimes

Related

0
World
Sri Lanka president vows never to reappoint ousted premier
0
Sport
Brilliant Jonny Bairstow makes his point with a comeback century against Sri Lanka

Peace only way forward for Pakistan, India: PM Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kartarpur Corridor on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 4 min 57 sec ago
WAJAHAT ALI
Sanjay Kumar
0

Peace only way forward for Pakistan, India: PM Khan

  • Imran Khan urged the longtime South Asian foes to let go of the past
  • The Kartarpur corridor will make it easier for Sikhs in India to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib
Updated 4 min 57 sec ago
WAJAHAT ALI Sanjay Kumar
0

It is foolish to believe that two nuclear-armed nations could go to war with each other, and peace is the only way forward for New Delhi and Islamabad, Pakistan’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

Imran Khan, who was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for a border gate in Kartarpur near India, urged the longtime South Asian foes to let go of the past. Pakistan would take two steps toward friendship even if India only took one, he said.

“The longer we don’t break the shackles of the past, we will remain captive to it. The blame game will continue and the two countries will persist with point scoring,” he added.

The Kartarpur corridor will make it easier for Sikhs in India to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, where the founder of the religion is believed to have spent the last years of his life. 

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr. Muhammed Faisal told Arab News that the decision to facilitate visa-free entry for pilgrims is “a very positive development” for minorities in the region.

“(The idea) has found success and traction with the Indian side, which is very, very good,” he said.

While India has welcomed the corridor project, its foreign minister scotched the idea of talks.

“I am happy,” said Sushma Swaraj. “For the last 20 years India has been asking for the Kartarpur corridor, and for the first time Pakistan’s government has responded positively.”

But the resumption of talks and the Kartarpur project are two different things, she added.

“Bilateral dialogue will always see that terror and talks don’t go together. The moment Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India, the dialogue can start,” she said.

There have been mixed feelings in India about a warming of ties with its rival. India’s Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu called the corridor project “a bridge between the people of the two countries.” 

But Amarinder Singh, chief minister of the Indian state of Punjab, said Pakistan should rein in its army and blamed the country’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for trying to revive the Khalistani movement, which seeks a separate homeland for Sikhs.

“Terrorist groups working at the behest of the ISI-backed KLF (Khalistan Liberation Force) and other groups based in Pakistan are clearly working on a conspiracy to destabilize Punjab,” Singh said. 

But India’s former high commissioner to Pakistan, T. C. A. Raghavan, said there should not be too much concern about the Khalistanis.

“It shouldn’t lead to a breakdown of the relationship between India and Pakistan. After all, we have concerns about Khalistanis in Canada, yet we have a relationship with Canada,” he told Arab News.

“We have concerns about Khalistanis in the UK. That doesn’t mean we should stop everything with the UK,” he said. 

“We have to adjust the concerns and we have to be cautious. We should ensure that Khalistanis are isolated. Anyway, no one gives them much importance.”

Topics: Pakistan India Imran Khan

Related

Special 0
World
India welcomes Pakistan’s Kartarpur project, rejects proposal to resume dialogue
0
World
India demands justice on Mumbai terror attack anniversary

Latest updates

Peace only way forward for Pakistan, India: PM Khan
0
What We Are Reading Today: Data Visualization by Kieran Healy
0
Spin king Yasir Shah turns Pakistan’s UAE home into a fortress
0
Cristiano Ronaldo has taken Juventus to the next level, says Massimiliano Allegri
0
Saudi border guards rescue Indian sailor who faced health issue at sea
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.