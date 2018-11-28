You are here

  • Home
  • Alicia Keys to return to UAE for Dubai Jazz Festival
﻿

Alicia Keys to return to UAE for Dubai Jazz Festival

1 / 2
American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was announced Wednesday as the third and final festival headliner for the 17th edition of the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival in February. (AFP)
2 / 2
American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was announced Wednesday as the third and final festival headliner for the 17th edition of the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival in February. (Getty)
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
0

Alicia Keys to return to UAE for Dubai Jazz Festival

  • The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter is scheduled to return to the UAE after appearing in 2013
  • The Dubai Jazz Festival, which started in 2003, is known to bring some of the music industry’s biggest stars to the emirate
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was announced Wednesday as the third and final festival headliner for the 17th edition of the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival in February.
The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter is scheduled to return to the UAE to perform for the first time since her “Set the World on Fire Tour” in 2013. She will join the Northern Irish band Snow Patrol, who will be headlining the event on Feb. 20, and Jamiroquai, who will perform on Feb. 21.
Keys’ UAE gig will continue her love affair with the Middle East. The 37-year-old artist, along with her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, and two children, holidayed in Egypt in September this year. Keys posed in front of the pyramids, took a boat trip along the Nile, participated in Arabic lessons and learned local history, all of which she documented on her Instagram page.
The Dubai Jazz Festival, which started in 2003, is known to bring some of the music industry’s biggest stars to the emirate, even if what they play is not strictly jazz.

American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is the third and final festival headliner for the 17th edition of the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival in February. (Getty)

Earlier this year, the 2018 edition saw John Legend, Duran Duran and Ricky Martin perform sold-out gigs, while 2017’s performers were Enrique Iglesias, Mariah Carey and Tom Jones.
Keys, best known for tracks such as “A Woman’s Worth,” “Fallin’,” “Girl on Fire” and “Empire State of Mind” with Jay-Z, was seen as a mentor last year on the US version of “The Voice,” winning the show with her contestant, Chris Blue.
The R&B singer, also an actress and best-selling author of “Tears for Water: Songbook of Poems and Lyrics,” has sold over 30 million records. Keys has often collaborated with big names in the industry, such as Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Justin Timberlake and James Bay.
Tickets for Keys’ performance at Dubai Media City Amphitheater on Feb. 22 start from 350 dirhams ($95) and are on sale at Virgin Megastores and on the Dubai Jazz Festival website.

Topics: Music culture entertainment UAE Dubai Alicia Keys Dubai Jazz Festival

Related

0
Offbeat
Mariah Carey to headline Dubai Jazz Festival
0
Food & Health
Alicia Keys and Stella McCartney in breast cancer campaign

All verse, no chorus: Rocker-turned-poet Nader Mansour releases debut collection

Nader Mansour releases debut poetry collection. (Supplied)
Updated 28 November 2018
Bojan Preradovic
0

All verse, no chorus: Rocker-turned-poet Nader Mansour releases debut collection

  • Nader Mansour released “Lastoucha3iran” (I am Not a Poet) — a book of Arabic-language poetry
  • Mansour is liberated by his newfound status as a poet
Updated 28 November 2018
Bojan Preradovic
0

BEIRUT: Just over five years ago, the Beirut-based Wanton Bishops — a musical vessel for the creative vision of charismatic frontman Nader Mansour — took the region by storm with their Sixties-Psychedelia-tinged, visceral variety of blues-rock and their critically acclaimed debut album “Sleep With The Lights On.”

After a trip to America to explore the roots of Mississippi blues, the singer-guitarist returned to Lebanon looking to reinvent the Bishops’ sound. 2016’s “Nowhere Everywhere” EP pushed “our blues-induced rock and roll down an ethnic electronic highway,” he said at the time.

Now, the mercurial talent is reinventing himself once more with the cautiously titled “Lastoucha3iran” (I am Not a Poet) — a book of Arabic-language poetry, which he launched on November 7.

An unexpected encounter at the local library first led him to consider publishing his work: “I went in to print off a few of my poems, but, brute that I am, I jam the machine,” he told Arab News. “This old lady walks toward me with such grace, unjams the paper, starts reading, and with a mixture of disdain and admiration looks at me and says, ‘How can such a savage write such beautiful words? You should publish them.’ And so the idea was born.”

His initial impetus to explore writing verse was wrapped in “a healing process from a failed relationship (which) ended up being an introspective exploration that taught me a whole lot about myself, about others, and about our generation in general.”

He’s particularly fond of “Qasaman Bi Allah,” a poem he dubbed an “ultimate anthem of despair, an oath I took to never love anyone else. Now I know it’s not true, but at the time it felt so definite.”

Mansour is clearly liberated by his newfound status as a poet. “I’m claustrophobic, man! You can’t keep me in a cage,” he declared exuberantly.

He dedicates the book to all the members of his generation, he explained: “It resembles them, it talks about them, and to them.”

Topics: poetry verses writting

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor launches Arabic poetry award
0
Travel
Viva la revolución: Politics, poetry, painting and passion in León

Latest updates

Muslim World League chief receives Egyptian Coptic bishop
0
Forensic specialists from 34 countries share expertise in Riyadh conference
0
Pakistani foreign ministry releases statement after High Commission in Dhaka burgled
0
FaceOf: Ahmed Hamdan Al-Thenayan, a deputy minister at KSA’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology
0
Saudi artists perform at ‘Open Stage Night’ at German Embassy in Riyadh
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.