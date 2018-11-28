You are here

﻿

Hit series ‘Vikings’ returns for fifth season in MENA

Saudis comprise the highest viewers of ‘Vikings’ past seasons. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The wait is finally over. Hit TV series “Vikings” returns to Starz Play, a major regional on-demand service, this week.

The show’s latest season will be available to view on Starz Play across the Middle East and North Africa as the episodes air in the US. 

The latest season offers fans a chance to catch up on the trials and tribulations of the family of Ragnar Lothbrok, the show’s protagonist until his death during the fourth season. 

“For years, ‘Vikings’ has been a cornerstone of Starz Play’s roster of award-winning TV shows and movies, which has enabled us to consistently lead in the regional, video-on-demand streaming industry,” said Maaz Sheikh, Starz Play CEO and co-founder.

“’Vikings’ has always garnered huge viewership numbers on Starz Play, making it one of the most watched series on our platform,” Sheikh added. 

“Our exclusive agreement with ‘Vikings’ means our subscribers can watch all the action before anyone else in the world.”

Picking up from the mid-season finale cliffhanger in which Lothbrok’s widow Lagertha was captured by his son, dubbed “Ivar the Boneless,” the soon-to-air episode will kick off with a scene in which the late Lothbrok’s brother returns after Ivar is crowned the new king.

All seasons and episodes of the hit show are available on Starz Play. The show has been renewed for a sixth season, with filming already underway in Ireland.

What We Are Reading Today: Data Visualization by Kieran Healy

Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
  • Data Visualization builds the reader’s expertise in ggplot2
  • This accessible primer demonstrates how to create plots piece by piece, beginning with summaries of single variables and moving on to more complex graphics
This book provides students and researchers a hands-on introduction to the principles and practice of data visualization. 

It explains what makes some graphs succeed while others fail, how to make high-quality figures from data using powerful and reproducible methods, and how to think about data visualization in an honest and effective way.

Data Visualization builds the reader’s expertise in ggplot2, a versatile visualization library for the R programming language, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website. 

Through a series of worked examples, this accessible primer then demonstrates how to create plots piece by piece, beginning with summaries of single variables and moving on to more complex graphics. 

Topics include plotting continuous and categorical variables; layering information on graphics; producing effective “small multiple” plots; grouping, summarizing, and transforming data for plotting; creating maps; working with the output of statistical models; and refining plots to make them more comprehensible.

