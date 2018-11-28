You are here

FaceOf: Ahmed Hamdan Al-Thenayan, a deputy minister at KSA's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology

Ahmed Hamdan Al-Thenayan
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
FaceOf: Ahmed Hamdan Al-Thenayan, a deputy minister at KSA’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology

  • Al-Thenayan has also been a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Intellectual Property Authority since March 2018
  • Al-Thenayan holds a bachelor’s degree in information systems from King Saud University in Riyadh
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
Ahmed Hamdan Al-Thenayan has been deputy minister for technology and digital capacities at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology since December 2017. 

He has also been a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Intellectual Property Authority since March 2018. 

Al-Thenayan held several positions at Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) Co. between 2004 and 2015, including chief technology operations officer, senior executive vice president of corporate affairs, secretary to the Board Executive Risk Management Committee, and vice president of IT Operations. 

He was IT consultant at the Shoura Council and a part-time assistant professor at the Department of Computer Science and Information Sciences at Imam Mohammed Bin Saud University in Riyadh. 

In addition, he worked as a research assistant at NASA Langley Research Center between 1998 and 2000, and as a research assistant at Dominion University in Virginia in 1997 and 1998.

Al-Thenayan holds a bachelor’s degree in information systems from King Saud University in Riyadh. He also holds a master’s and doctorate degrees in computer science from Dominion University. 

At the recent Saudi Forum for Emerging Companies, he announced that a campaign would be launched in cooperation with the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) to support and develop the Hajj sector.

The forum, organized by Monsha’at, was held at the Ritz-Carlton in Jeddah.

Muslim World League chief receives Egyptian Coptic bishop

MWL Secretary-General Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa meets Egypt’s Coptic Bishop Morcos in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
Muslim World League chief receives Egyptian Coptic bishop

  • During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues of common interest
  • The meeting was attended by members of the Egyptian Embassy in Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 November 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, received in Riyadh on Wednesday Egypt’s Coptic Bishop Morcos.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by members of the Egyptian Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, Al-Issa received a Lebanese Druze delegation led by Sheikh Ghassan Al-Halaby. 

Both sides discussed unifying Islamic efforts to confront conflicts and strife, saying Muslim unity serves the interests of all parties, and consolidates the values of tolerance and cooperation.

Earlier, the MWL has condemned all attempts to target Saudi Arabia’s international and Islamic leading position through suggesting economic sanctions, political pressure, and false accusations.

The league stressed that the Kingdom has a long history in international peace and cooperation, confirming its leading position in many fields that serve international peace.

The Supreme Council of the MWL also said that the Kingdom’s stability and security are a red line for the Muslim world.

Al-Issa stressed that the MWL focuses on fostering understanding and a culture of cooperation, tolerance and civilized communication.

