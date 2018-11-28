FaceOf: Ahmed Hamdan Al-Thenayan, a deputy minister at KSA’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology

Ahmed Hamdan Al-Thenayan has been deputy minister for technology and digital capacities at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology since December 2017.

He has also been a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Intellectual Property Authority since March 2018.

Al-Thenayan held several positions at Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) Co. between 2004 and 2015, including chief technology operations officer, senior executive vice president of corporate affairs, secretary to the Board Executive Risk Management Committee, and vice president of IT Operations.

He was IT consultant at the Shoura Council and a part-time assistant professor at the Department of Computer Science and Information Sciences at Imam Mohammed Bin Saud University in Riyadh.

In addition, he worked as a research assistant at NASA Langley Research Center between 1998 and 2000, and as a research assistant at Dominion University in Virginia in 1997 and 1998.

Al-Thenayan holds a bachelor’s degree in information systems from King Saud University in Riyadh. He also holds a master’s and doctorate degrees in computer science from Dominion University.

At the recent Saudi Forum for Emerging Companies, he announced that a campaign would be launched in cooperation with the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) to support and develop the Hajj sector.

The forum, organized by Monsha’at, was held at the Ritz-Carlton in Jeddah.