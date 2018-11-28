Pakistani foreign ministry releases statement after High Commission in Dhaka burgled

You are here

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry, led by foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, released a statement following a burglary at the High Commission in Dhaka.
Updated 28 November 2018
SHEHAB SUMON
DHAKA: Following a burglary in the Pakistani High Commission in Dhaka, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it is the Bangladeshi government’s responsibility to ensure the security of staff and items on the premises.
Unidentified burglars broke into the consular section of the facility on Nov. 22, stealing computers that contained “official records and sensitive data,” officials at the commission said. The matter was reported to Bangladeshi police.
Islamabad also informed Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry of the incident, and asked for security to be tightened on the premises, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“It has been underscored that as a host, it is the responsibility of the Bangladesh government to provide full security to the Pakistan High Commission premises,” the statement read.
“Authorities in Bangladesh have been requested to carry out a thorough investigation, share a detailed report with us and bring the culprits to justice.”
Muhammad Aurangzeb Haral, the commission’s press counselor, told Arab News that the burglary occurred “just after the official closing, and the next two days were public holidays in Dhaka, so we noticed the incident on Sunday morning when we resumed work.”
CCTV footage showed that soon after the incident, a cyclist informed police guards on duty of the thief’s suspicious movements. “But they didn’t take any action. What does this mean?” Haral said.
The burglary, which took place in the highly sensitive diplomatic zone, was “regrettable and a matter of grave concern for diplomatic missions,” he added: “It wasn’t an ordinary incident.”
On Wednesday, police arrested six people, three of them for direct involvement in the burglary, and the others for involvement in trading the stolen goods.
“Our law enforcers took the matter very seriously, and we recovered the stolen goods within 48 hours of the case being filed,” Hayatul Islam Khan, deputy commissioner of the diplomatic security division of the Bangladeshi police, told Arab News.
The incident occurred in the commission’s backyard, which is almost unprotected, he said, adding: “We’ve suggested that mission officials strengthen the protection measures of the mission compound.” Khan said: “Our police are always highly vigilant to ensure security in diplomatic areas.”

UN chief: G-20 leaders need bolder action at critical time

Updated 29 November 2018
Edith M. Lederer | AP
UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has a message for leaders of the 20 major economic powers ahead of this week’s summit: Take stronger leadership and bolder action to tackle critical problems from climate change to inequality at a time the world is facing “a crisis of confidence.”
Before flying to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the Group of 20 meeting, the UN chief told reporters Wednesday it is imperative that countries work together to create a fairer world.
“Those left behind by globalization are losing trust in governments and institutions,” he warned.
He said inequality is “pervasive and increasing,” trade disputes are escalating, and geopolitical tensions “are adding further pressure to the global economy.”
In addition, Guterres said, “We are headed for a world of cataclysm and uncertainty due to climate disruption.”
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently said time is running out if the world wants to achieve the most ambitious target in the 2015 landmark Paris climate agreement — keeping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). The planet has already warmed about 1 degree Celsius since pre-industrial times and is on course for another 2 to 3 degrees of warming by the end of the century unless drastic action is taken, its report said.
“The social, economic and environmental costs of climate change dwarf the costs of acting now,” Guterres said.
“Failure to act means more disasters and emergencies and air pollution that could cost the global economy as much as $21 trillion by 2050,” he said. “On the other hand, ambitious climate action will not only slow temperature rise, it will be good for economies, for the environment and for public health.”
Guterres said the G-20 members are responsible for more than three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, and they have the money and power to tackle the climate issue.
The secretary-general said he has the same message for the G-20 and for the leaders who will be meeting in Poland beginning Sunday to try to agree on the fine print of the Paris agreement: “At a time of declining global trust, our world needs stepped-up global leadership.”
“Strong economic growth, reduced inequality, and limiting carbon emissions are possible and compatible,” he said. “But we need greater ambition. We are in a race for our future. It’s a race we can and simply must win.”
Guterres, who will also attend the climate meeting in Katowice, Poland, said national leaders need to make their countries more ambitious in tackling problems like climate change but they also must be open to compromise because agreement “is the most important objective.”
In a letter, the secretary-general Guterres urged G20 leaders to give high priority to implementing and financing the 17 UN development goals for 2030 aimed at closing the inequality gap. They include ending extreme poverty, providing secondary education for all children and achieving gender equality, zero hunger and sustainable cities.
Guterres also urges the G-20 leaders to help equip people with the skills to work amid technological progress and digitalization. Noting that the number of hungry people around the globe has risen to 821 million, he welcomed G-20 efforts to ensure “a sustainable food future” and improved food and nutrition.
He also called on G-20 leaders to move beyond pledges on gender equality and act against the discrimination, violence and unequal access to resources faced by “an overwhelming majority of women across the globe.”
On the issue of migration, Guterres said that in many cases it “continues to be unsafe, disorderly and unregulated.” He urged G-20 leaders “to support a global migration system that can accommodate the demand for mobility that exists in our increasingly dynamic populations.”

