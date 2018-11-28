You are here

  • Home
  • Global big-hitters arrive in Argentina for G20 summit
﻿

Global big-hitters arrive in Argentina for G20 summit

Tourists pose for pictures at the Obelisk along 9 de julio Avenue the in downtown Buenos ahead of the G20 Summit. (AFP)
Updated 28 November 2018
Frank Kane
0

Global big-hitters arrive in Argentina for G20 summit

Updated 28 November 2018
Frank Kane
0

 

BUENOS AIRES: The Argentine capital began to go into security lockdown on Wednesday as leaders of the world’s biggest economies started to arrive for the G20 summit starting on Friday.

The two-day summit brings together the most important statesmen in the world, including US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for top-level policy meetings and negotiations.

Finance ministers and “sherpas,” the government officials whose job it is to steer negotiations toward some kind of agreement, have been in Buenos Aires since the start of the week. 

Certain to be on their minds — although it is not mentioned formally on the summit agenda — is the looming prospect of a global trade war between the US and China. This is expected be discussed at a dinner on Friday evening between Trump and Xi.

The official mission statement is “Building consensus for fair and sustainable development” in areas such as the future of work, infrastructure, food and gender. If all goes to plan, there will be a joint communiqué of agreement announced on Saturday.

It is the first time a G20 meeting has been held in Latin America (Saudi Arabia is set to host it in 2020), and Argentina’s president Mauricio Macri is taking the opportunity to showcase the reforms that he has introduced in the past two years but which have run into economic problems recently.

The summit has regularly been the focus of organized protests, which have sometimes tuned violent, and Argentina is taking special measures to ensure a peaceful meeting.

Traffic was already being restricted in large areas of Buenos Aires Wednesday, with access limited to the Costa Salguero Center, the business and leisure area where the main summit meetings will be held.

There is also an extensive program of cultural and artistic activities planned to coincide with the event, with wives and partners of many of the leaders hosting events throughout the city.

By Friday, large parts of Buenos Aires will be closed to normal traffic. Much of the public transport network will be closed temporarily, and citizens have been given an extra public holiday on the opening day. They have been advised by the authorities to take a long weekend outside the city for the duration of the event.

Topics: G20 Summit

Related

Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Argentina welcomes Crown Prince’s G20 visit
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince arrives in Argentina ahead of G20 summit

UN chief: G-20 leaders need bolder action at critical time

Updated 29 November 2018
Edith M. Lederer | AP
0

UN chief: G-20 leaders need bolder action at critical time

  • It is imperative that countries work together to create a fairer world: Antonio Guterres
  • Guterres said the G-20 members are responsible for more than three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, and they have the money and power to tackle the climate issue
Updated 29 November 2018
Edith M. Lederer | AP
0

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has a message for leaders of the 20 major economic powers ahead of this week’s summit: Take stronger leadership and bolder action to tackle critical problems from climate change to inequality at a time the world is facing “a crisis of confidence.”
Before flying to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the Group of 20 meeting, the UN chief told reporters Wednesday it is imperative that countries work together to create a fairer world.
“Those left behind by globalization are losing trust in governments and institutions,” he warned.
He said inequality is “pervasive and increasing,” trade disputes are escalating, and geopolitical tensions “are adding further pressure to the global economy.”
In addition, Guterres said, “We are headed for a world of cataclysm and uncertainty due to climate disruption.”
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently said time is running out if the world wants to achieve the most ambitious target in the 2015 landmark Paris climate agreement — keeping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). The planet has already warmed about 1 degree Celsius since pre-industrial times and is on course for another 2 to 3 degrees of warming by the end of the century unless drastic action is taken, its report said.
“The social, economic and environmental costs of climate change dwarf the costs of acting now,” Guterres said.
“Failure to act means more disasters and emergencies and air pollution that could cost the global economy as much as $21 trillion by 2050,” he said. “On the other hand, ambitious climate action will not only slow temperature rise, it will be good for economies, for the environment and for public health.”
Guterres said the G-20 members are responsible for more than three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, and they have the money and power to tackle the climate issue.
The secretary-general said he has the same message for the G-20 and for the leaders who will be meeting in Poland beginning Sunday to try to agree on the fine print of the Paris agreement: “At a time of declining global trust, our world needs stepped-up global leadership.”
“Strong economic growth, reduced inequality, and limiting carbon emissions are possible and compatible,” he said. “But we need greater ambition. We are in a race for our future. It’s a race we can and simply must win.”
Guterres, who will also attend the climate meeting in Katowice, Poland, said national leaders need to make their countries more ambitious in tackling problems like climate change but they also must be open to compromise because agreement “is the most important objective.”
In a letter, the secretary-general Guterres urged G20 leaders to give high priority to implementing and financing the 17 UN development goals for 2030 aimed at closing the inequality gap. They include ending extreme poverty, providing secondary education for all children and achieving gender equality, zero hunger and sustainable cities.
Guterres also urges the G-20 leaders to help equip people with the skills to work amid technological progress and digitalization. Noting that the number of hungry people around the globe has risen to 821 million, he welcomed G-20 efforts to ensure “a sustainable food future” and improved food and nutrition.
He also called on G-20 leaders to move beyond pledges on gender equality and act against the discrimination, violence and unequal access to resources faced by “an overwhelming majority of women across the globe.”
On the issue of migration, Guterres said that in many cases it “continues to be unsafe, disorderly and unregulated.” He urged G-20 leaders “to support a global migration system that can accommodate the demand for mobility that exists in our increasingly dynamic populations.”

Topics: G20 Summit UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres globalization BUENOS AIRES

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
Explainer: Everything you need to know about the G20
0
World
Malaysia’s prime minister says globalization needs fixing

Latest updates

US slams harmful China trade policies, threatens auto tariffs
0
UN chief: G-20 leaders need bolder action at critical time
0
GOP cancels votes on judges amid standoff over Mueller bill
0
UK says no-deal Brexit would jeopardize security ties with EU
0
Senegalese diplomat says Chad president rejected $2M bribe
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.