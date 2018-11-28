Taliban attack injures 12 as Ghani unveils peace plan

You are here

KABUL: A Taliban attack on a foreign compound in the Afghan capital left at least 12 people injured on Wednesday, officials said.

The militant group claimed responsibility for the strike, which came hours after President Ashraf Ghani unveiled his peace plan with the extremists at a key global conference in Geneva.

The night-time attack began with a suicide attack using a car bomb. According to one police source, the attack targeted G4S, a firm that provides security for the British Foreign Office in Afghanistan.

British, US and other foreign contractors live in fortified compounds close to the site of the attack in the eastern part of Kabul.

Various state offices, including the headquarters of the election commission, and military training facilities used by US and Afghan forces, are also located in the area.

Najib Danesh, a spokesman for the interior ministry, confirmed the attack, but had no further details.

The number of attackers remains unknown, and it is unclear if the compound’s security was breached.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said the target was an “important base for occupying forces” which was used to coordinate and plan attacks throughout the country.

He said that the attack was carried out to avenge the deaths of civilians on Tuesday in southern Helmand province, where at least 20 people were killed in a joint ground and air operation.

A coalition spokesman said earlier that a joint patrol involving US advisers had been attacked by Taliban fighters. Airstrikes had been called in “self-defense,” he said. But he declined to say whether the Afghan or coalition carried out the strikes.

As the attack was unfolding in Kabul, gunmen opened fire on the home of a former intelligence chief, Amrullah Saleh, in a separate part of the capital. Both Saleh and his guest and successor, Rahmatullah Nabil, were unhurt, officials said.

“While I was hosted by Amrullah Saleh, his house was attacked by three attackers. The attack was quickly repelled by his guards and the attackers retreated. We are both fine and safe,” Nabil said in a tweet.

Both men have been long-time critics of the Taliban and Pakistan.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Australia, facing extreme weather, gains upper hand on more than 100 bushfires

Updated 2 min 37 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

Australia, facing extreme weather, gains upper hand on more than 100 bushfires

Updated 2 min 37 sec ago
REUTERS:
0
SYDNEY: The threat from more than 100 fires burning across Australia’s northeast eased over the past 24 hours, lawmakers and emergency workers said on Thursday, although unfavorable weather conditions are set to continue.
Emergency workers warned on Wednesday that a spate fires had reached emergency levels, triggering an evacuation of more than 8,000 people from the town of Gracemere, about 600 km (370 miles) north of the Queensland state capital, Brisbane.
Firefighters extinguished the biggest fires after working through the night.
More than 100 fires remained alight but none was considered to pose an imminent threat, the Queensland Rural Fire Service said.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said residents must continue to monitor emergency warnings.
“What we experienced yesterday was off the charts,” Palaszczuk told reporters in Brisbane. “We’re still not out of the woods. There’s still a long way to go.”
The Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures across the state would ease to 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 Fahrenheit) on Thursday, down from the highs of around 40 C recorded earlier in the week.
Rain was also expected on Friday, the bureau said, offering some respite.
The hot, dry weather on Australia’s northeast coast was in stark contrast to conditions in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, on Wednesday.
More rain fell across Sydney on Wednesday than would normally be seen throughout the whole of November, the meteorology bureau said.
The torrential rain caused flash flooding, left hundreds of people without electricity and caused widespread transportation delays.

