Light side up: Mexican waves and Putin’s ploys

Protesters bury their heads in the sand over inaction on climate change at the 2014 summit in Australia. (Reuters)
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel responds to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “mansplaining.” (Reuters)
Updated 29 November 2018
ANNA PUKAS
  For the traditional "family photograph" of all the leaders participants invariably stand ramrod straight
  No G20 is complete without protests
Updated 29 November 2018
ANNA PUKAS
LONDON: When leaders of the world’s most prosperous nations gather, it tends to be a serious affair. But, occasionally, things happen to lighten the mood.

For the traditional “family photograph” of all the leaders — usually taken at the beginning of the two-day summit — participants invariably stand ramrod straight. 

But in South Korea in 2010, they were asked to wave instead. They all looked a little self-conscious, but it was not bad for a first effort. It was not until the 2012 summit in Los Cabos that they perfected a true Mexican wave.

Ever wondered how they decide who stands where in these photos? Protocol places the leader of the host nation in the middle of the front row. As for the others, the longer they have served, the closer they are to the middle, which is why US President Donald Trump, one of the new boys in 2017, was stuck at the end of the row. 

In public, it is all smiles between the leaders, but sometimes keeping up the diplomatic front is just too hard. In 2014 in Brisbane, then-Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper paused when confronted by Vladimir  Putin’s outstretched arm. “I guess I’ll shake your hand,” said Harper, “but I only have one thing to say to you: You need to get out of Ukraine.”

Without missing a beat, the Russian leader  replied: “Unfortunately it’s impossible… because we’re not there.”

The tables were turned in Hamburg last year, when the camera caught Angela Merkel rolling her eyes at Putin’s “mansplaining” on her behalf.

 No G20 is complete without protests. At the 2014 summit, more than 200 protesters buried their heads in the sand at Sydney’s Bondi Beach in protest at the lack of action over climate change.

Topics: G20 Summit BUENOS AIRES

‘What we’re eating is killing us’: global nutrition report

Updated 29 November 2018
Reuters
  The report is an independently produced annual analysis of the state of the world's nutrition
  Progress has been "unacceptably slow," the authors warned
Updated 29 November 2018
Reuters
BANGKOK: Poor diets are among the top causes of ill health globally, accounting for nearly one in five deaths, according to a study published on Thursday that called on governments and businesses to do more to improve eating habits.
Eating unhealthy food, or not having enough food — including children unable to breastfeed — contribute to widespread malnutrition, said researchers behind the latest Global Nutrition Report.
The report is an independently produced annual analysis of the state of the world’s nutrition.
“Diets are one of the top risk factors of morbidity and mortality in the world — more than air pollution, more than smoking,” said Jessica Fanzo, a professor at Johns Hopkins University and a lead author.
“What we’re eating is killing us. So something needs to get us back on track with our food system,” she said on the sidelines of a global food conference in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok.
She said a lack of knowledge and affordability of nutritious food, as well as ineffective supply chains, are among the factors that contribute to poor diets.
The researchers analyzed 194 countries and found that malnutrition could cost the world $3.5 trillion per year, while overweight and obesity could cost $500 billion annually.
Every country is battling some form of malnutrition — be it children who are anemic or too short for their age, or women who are overweight but undernourished due to unhealthy diets — and adolescence obesity rates are rising, the report said.
Most countries are unlikely to meet nine global targets on nutrition that they have signed up to achieve by 2025 including adult obesity and diabetes, anemia and child health.
Progress has been “unacceptably slow,” the authors warned.
However, there is now better and more detailed data, which has created an unprecedented opportunity to craft effective responses, according to the report.
It cited Amsterdam, which faced a weight crisis among young people and set up programs in 2012 to prevent and treat obesity, as well as facilitate learning and research on the issue.
Initiatives included public drinking fountains, restrictions on food advertising and guidance for healthy snacks in schools. Today, the prevalence of overweight and obesity in Amsterdam is leveling off, the report said.
Reducing food waste could also improve nutrition, said Sir John Beddington, co-chair of the Global Panel on Agriculture and Food Systems for Nutrition, an independent group of experts.
“Each year more than half of all the fruits and vegetables produced globally are lost or wasted,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by email.
Fanzo noted that nutrition is crucial to building up immunity against disease, as well as mental cognition.
“You have to care about what people are eating if you want to build the intellect of your country,” she said.

Topics: Health diet Famine

