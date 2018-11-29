You are here

Syria must account for detainees who died in custody: UN

In a 2016 report, the panel found that the scale of deaths in prisons indicated that the government of President Bashar Assad was responsible for “extermination as a crime against humanity.” (File/SANA)
Updated 29 November 2018
Reuters
Syria must account for detainees who died in custody: UN

  Most custodial deaths are thought to have occurred in places of detention run by Syrian intelligence or military agencies
  Syrian authorities this year released "thousands or tens of thousands" of names of detainees alleged to have died
Updated 29 November 2018
Reuters
GENEVA: UN war crimes investigators called on Syria on Wednesday to tell families what happened to their relatives who disappeared and provide the medical records and remains of those who died or were executed in custody.

No progress can be made toward a lasting peace to end the nearly eight-year-old war without justice, the International Commission of Inquiry on Syria said.

After years of government silence, Syrian authorities this year released “thousands or tens of thousands” of names of detainees alleged to have died, mostly between 2011 and 2014, it said in a report released before delivery to the UN Security Council.

“Most custodial deaths are thought to have occurred in places of detention run by Syrian intelligence or military agencies. The Commission has not documented any instance, however, where bodies or personal belongings of the deceased were returned,” it said.

In nearly every case, death certificates for prisoners that were provided to families recorded the cause of death as a “heart attack” or “stroke,” the independent panel led by Paulo Pinheiro said.

“Some individuals from the same geographic area share common death dates, possibly indicating group executions,” it said.

In most cases, the place of death was stated as Tishreen military hospital or Mujtahid hospital, both near Damascus, but the place of detention was not named, it said.

“Pro-government forces and primarily the Syrian state should reveal publicly the fates of those detained, disappeared and/or missing without delay,” the report said, noting this meant Syrian government forces, Russian forces and affiliated militia.

Families had the right to know the truth about their loved one’s deaths and be able to retrieve their remains, it said.

In a 2016 report, the panel found that the scale of deaths in prisons indicated that the government of President Bashar Assad was responsible for “extermination as a crime against humanity.”

In Syria, a family member must register a death within a month after receiving a death notification, the report said. Failure to do so results in a fine which grows after a year.

But given that there are millions of Syrian refugees abroad and internally displaced, many are not in a position to meet deadlines, it said.

The lack of an official death certificate may affect the housing, land and property rights of relatives, it said, noting that female-headed households may face further challenges to secure inheritance rights.

Yemeni official condemns international silence on Houthi violations of children’s rights

Updated 34 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
Yemeni official condemns international silence on Houthi violations of children's rights

  He claimed that silence of the international community on violations committed by the militia encouraged the Houthis to kidnap children and put them on the front lines
  Meanwhile, Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar met with the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Yemen, Michael Aron, to discuss the latest developments
Updated 34 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Yemen’s Minister of State, General Abdul Ghani Jamil, has criticized the international community for what he said was its silence over crimes and violations committed against children by the Houthi militia.

During his speech at a human rights conference held in Marib on “The Role of Media and Human Rights Organizations in Reducing Child Recruitment,” he said the Houthis violated international laws and the humanitarian rights of children by recruiting them as child soldiers in their “losing war.” 

He claimed that silence of the international community on violations committed by the militia encouraged the Houthis to kidnap children and put them on the front lines.

The seminar dealt with the role of the media in raising awareness about the dangers of recruiting children and the importance of exposing those who recruit them.

The Houthi militia, under the guise of educational institutions, change the curricula in order to recruit children to fight in their ranks, according to Jamil.

Since the Houthi militia overthrew the internationally recognized government in Sanaa, Yemen has faced what the United Nations has called the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.

The conflict has had a severe effect on children’s education, wellbeing and health. The aid group, Save the Children, says 85,000 children, younger than five, might have died of hunger or disease in the war.

2019 Relief Plan

In response to the on-going suffering Yemeni people, officials and international aid organizations have discussed ways of bringing relief to the war-torn country. 

Yemen’s Minister of Local Administration and Chairman of the Higher Commission for Relief, Abdulraqeeb Fatah, discussed the relief plan for Yemen in 2019 with the Deputy Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP) Amir Abdulla and the WFP’s Yemen Country Director Stephen Anderson.

The Yemeni minister stressed the importance of relief work and livelihood projects, as well as sustainable development programs and enhancing stability in Yemen’s provinces.

Fatah discussed the possibility of transferring part of the plan’s financial assistance through the Central Bank of Yemen, stressing the importance of strengthening monitoring and follow-up mechanisms to ensure aid is received by those in need.

Abdulla stated that WFP is committed to providing emergency food assistance to address the humanitarian situation in Yemen and to ensure that the spread of famine is averted.  He said the relief plan aimed to provide food assistance to 12 million people per month.

Sustainable Peace

Meanwhile, Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar met with the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Yemen, Michael Aron, to discuss the latest developments and efforts to achieve lasting peace.

The vice president said his government would grant the Houthi militia a new opportunity to make the right judgement and to serve Yemen and the interest of its people instead of Iran.

The British ambassador reiterated his country’s support for the internationally recognized government and efforts of the UN envoy, stressing the UK’s keenness to achieve a just and sustainable peace in Yemen.

