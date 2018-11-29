You are here

Philippine court jails three police officers for drugs war murder

Activists protest outside the Philippine National Police headquarters in metropolitan Manila in 2016 at the height of the government's campaign against suspected drug traffickers and dependents, during his thousands were reported summarily killed. (AP file photo)
Updated 29 November 2018
REUTERS:
Philippine court jails three police officers for drugs war murder

  • The ruling is first guilty verdict in an extrajudicial killing in Rodrigo Duterte's 29-month anti-drug campaign
  • Kian Loyd delos Santos' death in August 2017 stirred unprecedented public attention on what activists say are executions and systematic abuses by police
Updated 29 November 2018
REUTERS:
MANILA: A Philippine lower court found three police officers guilty of murder on Thursday for the 2017 killing of a 17-year-old high school student, the first conviction in President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.
The three police officers were sentenced to up to 40 years in prison by a Caloocan regional trial court, in what is the first guilty verdict in an extrajudicial killing in the 29-month anti-narcotics campaign, according to human rights advocates.
They will not be eligible for parole, the court said.
The death of Kian Loyd delos Santos in August 2017 has stirred unprecedented public attention on what activists say are executions and systematic abuses by police backed steadfastly by Duterte.
“The conviction of the three police officers for murdering Kian de los Santos is a victory for justice but it is not enough. The killings must stop,” said Jose Manuel Diokno, chairman of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG).
FLAG has questioned the legality of the drugs war before the Philippine Supreme Court.
Close to 5,000 people have died in the anti-drugs police operations and more than 2,500 others have been killed by unknown vigilante groups in what police said were drug-related incidents.
Human rights advocates said most of the victims who police said had resisted arrests were actually executed because there was a pattern on how they were killed. Police denied the allegations, saying they acted in self-defense.
Duterte’s government has repeatedly said there was no declared policy to kill drug users and pushers.
Delos Santos was found dead in an alley with a gun in his left hand. Police said they killed him in self defense, but his family dismissed that as a lie.
Security cameras showed the officers aggressively escorting a man matching Delos Santos’ description in the direction of the spot where he was killed.
Two months after the Delos Santos killing, Duterte ordered the police to stop its anti-drugs operations as the school boy’s murder sparked public outrage, but he reinstated police’s role in the drugs war in early December last year, saying the drug situation has worsened.

Topics: Philippines Rodrigo Duterte Duterte's war on drugs extrajudicial killings Jose Manuel Diokno

‘What we’re eating is killing us’: global nutrition report

Updated 29 November 2018
Reuters
'What we're eating is killing us': global nutrition report

  • The report is an independently produced annual analysis of the state of the world’s nutrition
  • Progress has been “unacceptably slow,” the authors warned
Updated 29 November 2018
Reuters
BANGKOK: Poor diets are among the top causes of ill health globally, accounting for nearly one in five deaths, according to a study published on Thursday that called on governments and businesses to do more to improve eating habits.
Eating unhealthy food, or not having enough food — including children unable to breastfeed — contribute to widespread malnutrition, said researchers behind the latest Global Nutrition Report.
The report is an independently produced annual analysis of the state of the world’s nutrition.
“Diets are one of the top risk factors of morbidity and mortality in the world — more than air pollution, more than smoking,” said Jessica Fanzo, a professor at Johns Hopkins University and a lead author.
“What we’re eating is killing us. So something needs to get us back on track with our food system,” she said on the sidelines of a global food conference in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok.
She said a lack of knowledge and affordability of nutritious food, as well as ineffective supply chains, are among the factors that contribute to poor diets.
The researchers analyzed 194 countries and found that malnutrition could cost the world $3.5 trillion per year, while overweight and obesity could cost $500 billion annually.
Every country is battling some form of malnutrition — be it children who are anemic or too short for their age, or women who are overweight but undernourished due to unhealthy diets — and adolescence obesity rates are rising, the report said.
Most countries are unlikely to meet nine global targets on nutrition that they have signed up to achieve by 2025 including adult obesity and diabetes, anemia and child health.
Progress has been “unacceptably slow,” the authors warned.
However, there is now better and more detailed data, which has created an unprecedented opportunity to craft effective responses, according to the report.
It cited Amsterdam, which faced a weight crisis among young people and set up programs in 2012 to prevent and treat obesity, as well as facilitate learning and research on the issue.
Initiatives included public drinking fountains, restrictions on food advertising and guidance for healthy snacks in schools. Today, the prevalence of overweight and obesity in Amsterdam is leveling off, the report said.
Reducing food waste could also improve nutrition, said Sir John Beddington, co-chair of the Global Panel on Agriculture and Food Systems for Nutrition, an independent group of experts.
“Each year more than half of all the fruits and vegetables produced globally are lost or wasted,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by email.
Fanzo noted that nutrition is crucial to building up immunity against disease, as well as mental cognition.
“You have to care about what people are eating if you want to build the intellect of your country,” she said.

Topics: Health diet Famine

