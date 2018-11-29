You are here

  • Home
  • Move over mainstream: How Sole DXB and Beirut and Beyond are pushing the alternative scene
﻿

Move over mainstream: How Sole DXB and Beirut and Beyond are pushing the alternative scene

Sole DXB setup last year. (Supplied)
Updated 29 November 2018
Adam Grundey
0

Move over mainstream: How Sole DXB and Beirut and Beyond are pushing the alternative scene

  • Two major alternative culture gatherings are happening in the region next weekend
  • To highlight regional talent, and to provide a much-needed platform for cultural scenes that receive little support from the mainstream media and promoters in the Arab world
Updated 29 November 2018
Adam Grundey
0

DUBAI: Two major alternative culture gatherings are happening in the region next weekend. The sixth edition of Beirut and Beyond brings together an eclectic mix of regional and international musicians to venues around the Lebanese capital over four days, while in Dubai the “footwear, fashion and lifestyle fair” Sole DXB — launched in 2010 — celebrates global street culture and presents a hip-hop-, R&B-, soul- and funk-focused lineup of performers ranging from international stars to local up-and-comers.
Both events share a similar ethos: To highlight regional talent, and to provide a much-needed platform for cultural scenes that receive little support from the mainstream media and promoters in the Arab world.

Beirut and Beyond Festival last year. (Supplied)

“We want to book the acts we’re listening to that other people (here) won’t book,” says Sole DXB co-founder, hip-hop fan and sneakerhead Rajat Malhotra. “We started off super-grassroots. It was about building a platform to connect with people like us, who are into the things we’re into. And we found that there was a hunger for this, there was a demand for this out here, but no one was really addressing it,” he continues. “Everything we’ve done from then is to intentionally create a platform to curate talent in the spaces of art, fashion, music, basketball, who we think are relevant and that we look up to, and to be able to offer a platform to creatives in this region that we think are doing amazing work to sit on the same platform as other global creators.”
Amina Semaan, Beirut and Beyond’s festival director, shares similar sentiments when talking about the ideas behind her event.
“Around 2011, there was a lot of really good quality music coming out, especially in Egypt and Tunisia right after the Arab Spring. So we thought there was a need for a platform to expose this emerging talent — musicians who had been working on their music for years and years and hadn’t had the opportunity to show it,” she says. “So we wanted something that wasn’t just a festival, but a showcase festival, so we can invite professionals from all around the world to come and discover what’s happening here in the music scene.”

An image from Sole DXB 2017. ((Joshua Lawrence)

Beirut and Beyond’s lineup this year, who will perform in different venues around the city, includes acclaimed Lebanese singer-songwriter Tania Saleh; the excellent Egypt-based alternative trio Lekhfa (Maurice Louca, Tamer Abu Ghazaleh and Maryam Saleh — “I think they’re one of the best acts in the Arab world,” says Semaan), who just won the Best Artist in African Rock at the All Africa Music Awards; legendary trumpeter Erik Truffaz performing with French jazz musician Sig and Latvian drummer Artis Orubs; genre-hopping Norwegian trio Gurls; and Lebanese post-rock instrumentalists Kinematik. Apart from the evening concerts, there is a ‘Professional Program’ in the daytimes, consisting of workshops, lectures and roundtables on the industry.
Sole DXB, too, has an educational slant, Malhotra explains. “We wanted it to be about more than just buying a ticket, watching the artists perform, then leaving,” he says. “It’s important to us to showcase these artists that are coming out in different lights as well.” So, many of the performers will also be involved in other ways. Hip-hop legend Nas, for example, besides headlining on December 8, will also be giving a talk at the event, and launching the first regional version of his restaurant Sweetchick. Fellow American MC Roxanne Shanté will be giving a talk, as well as presenting a live radio show from the venue.

Sole DXB 2017. (Maxwell Aurelien James)

When it comes to choosing who’s performing at Beirut and Beyond, the criteria is fairly simple, Semaan explains: “We’re looking for music that’s good, even if it’s not something you’d listen to every day. Artists who are serious about their work and just need a platform to be picked up by a booking agent or a label or a manager.” (Industry professionals from all over the world attend, she says.) “We focus on up-and-coming musicians and we try to bring in different genres and different nationalities.”
As Malhotra tells it, Sole’s booking strategy is even simpler. “Our booking starts from one basic tenet, which is we won’t book anyone whose music we don’t listen to ourselves,” he says, stressing that — within the genres they focus on — it’s important to have “a blend that’s about more than just radio hip-hop and a mix of emerging, contemporary and heritage acts — it’s important to show where these new acts have come from. If we start booking acts that we know will sell tickets but that we have no intention of ever listening to on our own, it’ll start to come through. But we’ve stayed honest: All the things that work and all the things that don’t work are a direct reflection of our personalities.”
This year’s lineup is a good example. Headliner Nas is one of hip-hop’s most influential artists. “He’s a true poet,” Malhotra says. “And he’s been timeless. He’s got people in their forties who’ve kept with him, and he’s got people who are coming into music now in their early teens. He’s stayed that relevant. Booking Nas is a dream come true for us. We grew up listening to him. So to have him playing at our fair is pretty surreal.”
On the up-and-coming side, Malhotra cites Blood Orange (British singer, songwriter and producer Dev Hynes) as “a statement, I think, on what we see as the future of the fair and of the music scene over here. He’s more R&B-focused. It’s a different sort of vibe.”
While both events bring in international artists, both, too, give equal importance to local and regional acts. Sole will see sets from Beirut-based Syrian-Filipino rapper and producer Chyno, Dubai-based ‘neo-soul’ singer Reem Ekay, hotly tipped UAE-based hip-hop artist Zenden Lavon, and many more performers based in the Arab world.

Sole DXB 2017. (Joshua Lawrence)

“There isn’t any separation (between regional and international acts) for us,” says Malhotra. “We think they’re doing great work. Why wouldn’t we book them? There’s a lot of talent coming up in this region. It may be a little bit harder work to find them because they’re not getting the publicity or the radio time that other artists are getting, but they’re very good. So for us, it’s an honor to have them onstage.”
Beirut and Beyond’s lineup consists mainly of artists from the region, Semaan says, “or expats — and one or two international acts who are normally performing for the first time in Lebanon, so we introduce them to the local scene.”
And to an audience, she hopes, who are “interested in discovering new music. Music lovers who aren’t just into the mainstream, but want to hear things that are interesting and coming from a different place — the independent scene.”
As Malhotra points out, the contemporary music scene in the Middle East is still in its early stages. There was really little to no independent alternative music being made in the region before the turn of the century — and events like Sole and Beirut and Beyond are making important cultural contributions.
“We’re trying our best to be part of the infrastructure that’s required to help (these artists) come up. It’s not enough to be just a good artist. Cool. But who’s going to manage them? Who’s going to publish their music? Where are they going to perform?” he says. “All of the steps in that chain are something that we all have to build together.”

Beirut and Beyond 2017. (Supplied)

BEIRUT & BEYOND
Where: Venues around Beirut
When: December
Highlights: Tania Saleh, Lekhfa, Sig & Erik Truffaz, Kinematik
website: beirutandbeyond.net

SOLE DXB
Where: Dubai Design District
When: December 6-8
Highlights: Nas, Blood Orange, Giggs, Masego
website: soledxb.com

Topics: events urban Dubai Beirut

Related

0
Art & Culture
The Six: Sole DXB unveils artist line-up
0
Art & Culture
Regional pop art prints to go on sale at Sole DXB

Play depicts Lebanon as building at risk of collapse

Updated 29 November 2018
Reuters
0

Play depicts Lebanon as building at risk of collapse

  • The play "Only If" is intended to portray the country's problems while urging its people to love each other
  • The play comes to the stage at a time when political parties have failed to agree on a new coalition government
Updated 29 November 2018
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: The squabbling residents of a dilapidated building at risk of collapse serve as an allegory for Lebanon's political and religious divisions in a new drama by satirical playwright Georges Khabbaz.
The play "Only If" is intended to portray the country's problems while urging its people to love each other, said Khabbaz, who wrote and directed it as well as acting in it.
"The play talks about a lot of contradictions and struggles in our Lebanese societies, about the sectarian conflicts, the system's conflicts," he said.
Lebanon's 1970-1990 civil war splintered the country along sectarian lines and opened fissures within its Christian and Muslim communities. It still shapes Lebanon's politics.
The play comes to the stage at a time when political parties have failed to agree on a new coalition government more than six months since an election despite pressing economic problems.
"Lebanese people love life and place the will to live above all consideration, but at the same time circumstances come against them - security, economical etcetera," Khabbaz said.
The recent bout of political paralysis has prompted fears of economic crisis. Politicians have cited the urgent need for a government to be formed but have been unable to clinch a final deal.
In Khabbaz's play, the building's inhabitants cannot agree on how to save it.
At one point, it satirises foreign influence in Lebanon with a man trying to buy the building, his efforts supported or opposed in turn by shifting groups among the residents.
"There is nothing else to talk about in Lebanon than these subjects. There is nothing that unites us other than we all love similar things, love to have fun, we love to progress," said Maria Jazra, a pharmacist who was in the audience for a recent performance.
"But unfortunately, in our heads we are still not programmed for progress," she said.

Topics: art theater Lebanon

Related

0
Middle-East
In Lebanon, climate change devours ancient cedar trees
Special 0
Middle-East
British radio presenter found dead in Lebanon

Latest updates

Arab coalition hands Hadramout role to Yemen coast guard
0
What We Are Reading Today: Fraud by Edward J. Balleisen
0
Indian police break up global virus scam
0
2018 temperatures set to be among hottest on record: UN
0
Yemen’s peace talks to start in Sweden next week, says British envoy
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.