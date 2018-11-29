You are here

‘What we’re eating is killing us’: global nutrition report

The researchers analyzed 194 countries and found that malnutrition could cost the world $3.5 trillion per year, while overweight and obesity could cost $500 billion annually. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 29 November 2018
Reuters
BANGKOK: Poor diets are among the top causes of ill health globally, accounting for nearly one in five deaths, according to a study published on Thursday that called on governments and businesses to do more to improve eating habits.
Eating unhealthy food, or not having enough food — including children unable to breastfeed — contribute to widespread malnutrition, said researchers behind the latest Global Nutrition Report.
The report is an independently produced annual analysis of the state of the world’s nutrition.
“Diets are one of the top risk factors of morbidity and mortality in the world — more than air pollution, more than smoking,” said Jessica Fanzo, a professor at Johns Hopkins University and a lead author.
“What we’re eating is killing us. So something needs to get us back on track with our food system,” she said on the sidelines of a global food conference in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok.
She said a lack of knowledge and affordability of nutritious food, as well as ineffective supply chains, are among the factors that contribute to poor diets.
The researchers analyzed 194 countries and found that malnutrition could cost the world $3.5 trillion per year, while overweight and obesity could cost $500 billion annually.
Every country is battling some form of malnutrition — be it children who are anemic or too short for their age, or women who are overweight but undernourished due to unhealthy diets — and adolescence obesity rates are rising, the report said.
Most countries are unlikely to meet nine global targets on nutrition that they have signed up to achieve by 2025 including adult obesity and diabetes, anemia and child health.
Progress has been “unacceptably slow,” the authors warned.
However, there is now better and more detailed data, which has created an unprecedented opportunity to craft effective responses, according to the report.
It cited Amsterdam, which faced a weight crisis among young people and set up programs in 2012 to prevent and treat obesity, as well as facilitate learning and research on the issue.
Initiatives included public drinking fountains, restrictions on food advertising and guidance for healthy snacks in schools. Today, the prevalence of overweight and obesity in Amsterdam is leveling off, the report said.
Reducing food waste could also improve nutrition, said Sir John Beddington, co-chair of the Global Panel on Agriculture and Food Systems for Nutrition, an independent group of experts.
“Each year more than half of all the fruits and vegetables produced globally are lost or wasted,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by email.
Fanzo noted that nutrition is crucial to building up immunity against disease, as well as mental cognition.
“You have to care about what people are eating if you want to build the intellect of your country,” she said.

Sri Lanka parliament cuts PM’s budget as crisis drags on

Updated 29 November 2018
Reuters
SRI LANKA: Sri Lanka’s parliament cut the budget of the Prime Minister’s office on Thursday, a move designed to hinder disputed premier Mahinda Rajapaksa whose supporters boycotted the vote in the latest twist in a weeks-long political standoff.
Lawmakers opposed to Rajapaksa, who has lost two no-confidence votes in parliament, regard his administration as illegitimate and say he should not be able to use government money for his day-to-day expenses.
“This means the prime minister will be dysfunctional. We will bring a similar motion tomorrow to cut down the expenditure of all other ministers,” said Ravi Karunanayake, the former finance minister who proposed Thursday’s motion which passed 123 to none in the 225-member parliament.
The vote comes more than a month after President Maithripala Sirisena triggered the crisis by ousting former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replacing him with Rajapaksa, who was then in turn sacked by parliament.
In another development on Thursday, the main ethnic minority Tamil party TNA said it would support a coalition led by Wickremesinghe’s party if his government were restored. They previously stood in opposition.
That would give Wickremesinghe’s coalition a clear majority in parliament which Rajapaksa, at present, cannot muster.

“Illegal meetings“
Rajapaksa was president from 2005-2015, a decade of rule that critics said became increasingly authoritarian and marred by nepotism and corruption.
He presided over a bloody government victory over separatist rebels from the Tamil minority in 2009, ending a 26-year civil war.
Rajapaksa and his loyalists denounced Thursday’s vote as “illegal” and questioned the impartiality of parliament’s speaker.
“Speaker is acting completely illegally and arbitrarily. We are not participating in such illegal meetings,” Rajapaksa told reporters in parliament before Thursday’s proceedings started.
While the rhetoric remained belligerent from both sides, the atmosphere has cooled since Rajapaksa loyalists threw chairs and chilli paste at the speaker to try to disrupt a no-confidence motion almost two weeks ago.
The focus is now on the courts, which are next week expected to rule on whether Sirisena’s sacking of Wickremesinghe on Oct. 26 and then his dissolution of parliament on Nov. 9 were constitutional.
The latest political ructions have not led to widespread unrest and violence.
Rajapaksa is seen as a hero by many among Sri Lanka’s Buddhist majority for ending the war but has been accused by diplomats of human rights abuses, particularly at the end of the conflict, which he denies.

