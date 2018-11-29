You are here

Gaza hospitals overwhelmed by wounded in violence — Aid group

Medics and protesters run to evacuate a wounded youth from near the fence of the Gaza Strip border with Israel during a protest east of Gaza City, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (AP)
Updated 29 November 2018
AP
GAZA CITY: A medical aid group says the vast number of patients treated for gunshot wounds from months of violent border protests have overwhelmed Gaza’s health care system.
Doctors Without Borders says that thousands are in danger of infection and disability because Gaza hospitals cannot adequately treat them.
Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have been organizing weekly border protests since March in which demonstrators approach the border fence, throwing firebombs at Israeli troops and burning tires.
Israeli snipers have killed about 170 people and wounded thousands.
MSF, as the aid group is known after its French acronym, says most of the 3,000 patients it has treated were shot in the legs, with about a quarter suffering from infections. If left untreated, they can lead to lifelong disabilities or limb amputations.

Iraqi ex-trade minister sentenced in absentia to seven years on graft charges

Updated 29 November 2018
Reuters
BAGHDAD: A former Iraqi trade minister and two senior ministry officials have been sentenced in absentia to seven years in jail on graft charges, a Baghdad court said on Thursday.
The court statement, which did not name the officials, said the case was related to violations in two contracts signed in 2015 between the Grain Board of Iraq and one company to supply basmati rice. It was not clear when the verdict was issued.
The grain board is responsible for procuring grain internationally and from Iraqi farmers, making it one of the world’s largest importers of wheat and rice.
Iraqi trade ministry officials with knowledge of the case said the convicted ex-minister is Milas Mohammed Abdul Kareem who was sacked in 2015 following an investigation into alleged bribe-taking, illegal benefits and misuse of his position.
Abdul Kareem went into hiding that year after Iraq issued an arrest warrant for him and his brother. Before his disappearance Abdul Kareem had said the allegations against him were not based on solid evidence.
Under Iraqi law, Abdul Kareem and the two officials can appeal against their sentences but must first turn themselves in, a court spokesman said. The whereabouts of all three men remain unknown.
Iraq, a major rice and wheat importer, has previously faced graft accusations connected to its trade ministry, which purchases strategic commodities.

