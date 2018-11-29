King Abdullah of Jordan receives Templeton Prize in Washington

You are here

LONDON: Jordanian King Abdullah II has received the 2018 Templeton Prize at a ceremony held at the Washington National Cathedral.

The event earlier this month was attended by ambassadors, Jordanian and US government officials, and Washington political, religious, media, and society leaders.

The King received the award from the Pennsylvania-based John Templeton Foundation, for doing “more to seek religious harmony within Islam and between Islam and other religions than any other living political leader.”

Speaking at the ceremony, King Abdullah said: “I am truly humbled to be recognised by all of you. But let me say, everything you honour me for simply carries onward what Jordanians have always done, and how Jordanians have always lived—in mutual kindness, harmony, and brotherhood. And so, I accept this extraordinary prize, not on my own behalf, but on behalf of all Jordanians.”

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, who attended the ceremony on Nov 13, described the king as “the outstanding statesman, the messenger for peace.”

Heather Templeton Dill, president of the John Templeton Foundation, said King Abdullah “is a person shaped by temporal and political responsibilities, yet one who holds the conviction that religious belief and the free exercise of religion are among humankind’s most important callings.”

Previous winners include Mother Teresa, the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu.

 

Topics: Jordan’s King Abdullah II Jordan Islam UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Arab coalition hands Hadramout role to Yemen coast guard

Updated 29 November 2018
Arab News
0

Arab coalition hands Hadramout role to Yemen coast guard

  • The Saudi-led Arab coalition officially handed the port of Hadramout and coastal duties to Yemen’s coast guard
  • The Yemeni coast guard also received boats equipped with weapons and communication devices and radar developed to guard and protect the coast of Yemen
Updated 29 November 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Arab coalition officially handed over responsibility for protecting the Hadramout region’s coastline to the Yemeni coast guard on Thursday.
Boats equipped with weapons, communication devices and radar were given to the coast guard to help carry out its role.
Coast guard duties include managing regional ports, maintaining security on the Arabian Sea coastline, and preventing the smuggling of arms, drugs or people into the region.
The ceremony was attended by Yemeni Prime Minister Dr. Salem Ahmed Al-Khanbashi; Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Saeed Al-Jaber; US Ambassador to Yemen Matthew Toler; Gov. of Hadramout Maj. Gen. Faraj Al-Bahsani; and Maj. Gen. Abdullah Abu Hatim, commander of the Yemeni border guards.
Al-Jaber said in a press conference following the ceremony that Yemen’s coast guard would protect Yemen, the Arabian Peninsula and the region against smuggling and terrorism. Terrorism had been eliminated in Yemen, he said.
The envoy said that the Arab coalition had trained 1,000 Yemeni military officers and provided them with equipment, including radar and vehicles. Training had included military exercises and tactics.
Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Ghamdi, representing the naval forces of the coalition’s Joint Forces Command, said that the coalition had trained new Yemeni coast guard personnel in Hadramout. More personnel would be trained, he said.
“Trainees have also received courses in inspecting, auditing and combating maritime piracy in cooperation with the US side as the Yemeni coast guard is a member of the Combined Maritime Forces 150, based in Bahrain,” Al-Ghamdi said.
He said that 37 boats equipped with weapons, communication equipment and updated radar had been given to Yemen’s coast guard in order to guard Hadramout’s coast. The 350 km coastline houses seven main ports and dozens of small harbors.
Commander of Yemeni Coast Guard Forces Maj. Gen. Khalid Al-Qamali said that the protection and management of the coast of Hadramout would be handled in cooperation with the leadership of the local authority and with the support of the Joint Forces Command of the coalition.
The coast guard sector in the Arabian Sea includes four governorates — Hadramout, Al-Mahrah, Shabwah and Socotra — with the headquarters of the main center located in the city of Mukalla.
Al-Qamali said that it had been agreed with the Saudi-led coalition to establish the sector in stages, with the first stage launched last August in Al-Mahrah followed by Hadramout.
Trainees demonstrated their new skills during the ceremony through security scenarios in which they stopped “hostile” boats.

The Arab coalition said later on Thursday that a missile launch platform in Saadah had been destroyed before a ballistic missile could be fired toward Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Yemen Arab Coalition

