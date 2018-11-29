After car hits Thai elephant, animal kills driver

What We Are Buying Today: Lassiq

Lassiq, which takes its name from the Arabic word for paste, is an online store based in Riyadh that supplies high-quality stickers that can be used to decorate your phone, laptop, notebook, or any other device or item.

The images offered by the shop, which delivers throughout the Kingdom, depict famous memes, favorite TV shows, characters from anime and cartoons, musicians and rock bands, and classic art such as the “Mona Lisa” and works by Vincent Van Gogh.

Lassiq also offers designs based on the beautiful characters from the acclaimed animated films by Japan’s Studio Ghibli, including “Spirited Away,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” and “My Neighbor Totoro,” as well as popular book covers, space-themed sketches and pro-science stickers.

I have shopped at the store twice and received great customer service when enquiring about designs and shipping methods. I also received some free gifts.

My MacBook Pro and I are both very happy with how much color — including some Van Gogh, Studio Ghibli and Harry Potter designs — these simple stickers have added to the grey skeleton my laptop used to be.