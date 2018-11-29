After car hits Thai elephant, animal kills driver

You are here

Updated 29 November 2018
AP
  • The driver was not from the area and failed to slow down when he encountered the elephant
BANGKOK: A man was killed by a wild elephant after his speeding car hit the animal near a national park in northeastern Thailand, police said Thursday.
Police Lt. Col. Kemchat Paedkaew said the accident occurred at dusk Wednesday on a small road that has signs telling drivers to beware of wild animals that sometimes stray from Khao Yai National Park.
“Elephants don’t come out during the day but they start coming out when it gets dark,” Kemchat said.
He said the driver was not from the area and failed to slow down when he encountered the elephant. When the vehicle struck the elephant’s back legs, the animal responded by stomping on the car, destroying the engine and killing the driver.
Kemchat says up to two people are killed by elephants each year in areas surrounding the park. The elephant involved in the incident was guided back into the park and is being looked after by officials there, he said.

What We Are Buying Today: Lassiq

Updated 42 min 26 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
0

Lassiq, which takes its name from the Arabic word for paste, is an online store based in Riyadh that supplies high-quality stickers that can be used to decorate your phone, laptop, notebook, or any other device or item.

The images offered by the shop, which delivers throughout the Kingdom, depict famous memes, favorite TV shows, characters from anime and cartoons, musicians and rock bands, and classic art such as the “Mona Lisa” and works by Vincent Van Gogh. 

Lassiq also offers designs based on the beautiful characters from the acclaimed animated films by Japan’s Studio Ghibli, including “Spirited Away,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” and “My Neighbor Totoro,” as well as popular book covers, space-themed sketches and pro-science stickers.

I have shopped at the store twice and received great customer service when enquiring about designs and shipping methods. I also received some free gifts. 

My MacBook Pro and I are both very happy with how much color — including some Van Gogh, Studio Ghibli and Harry Potter designs — these simple stickers have added to the grey skeleton my laptop used to be.

