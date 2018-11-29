You are here

Hezbollah-linked businessman jailed in Paris drug trial

File photo showing Hezbollah rally in Lebanon. (Reuters)
Updated 29 November 2018
AFP
PARIS: A shadowy businessman from the Lebanese diaspora was sentenced in Paris on Wednesday to seven years in prison for being a lead member of a crime ring that laundered Colombian drug money through luxury jewelry.
Mohamad Noureddine, a 44-year-old businessman with interests in real estate and jewelry, was convicted of laundering drug money and criminal conspiracy and fined €500,000 ($568,000).
He was arrested in France in January 2016 during police raids that also took place in Italy, Belgium and Germany, after an alert from the US Drug Enforcement Agency.
US officials, who have imposed sanctions on Noureddine over his supposed links to Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, suspect the network of operating between South America, Europe and the Middle East since 2012.
They identified France, where several of the defendants reside, as being at the center of the syndicate’s operations in Europe.
The proceeds of cocaine sales were allegedly collected in Europe, then channelled to Lebanon before being transferred to Colombian traffickers.
The funds were moved using a centuries-old system of payment dating from the spice trade called “hawala,” passing through a tested network requiring ironclad trust.
After the drugs were sold, the network used hawala operatives to gather the proceeds.
The collected cash was then used to buy luxury jewelry, watches and cars which were resold in Lebanon or West Africa.
Another key figure in the case, a man named Abbas Nasser, was sentenced to ten years in prison in absentia. He is subject to an arrest warrant.
Twelve other defendants involved in the criminal network received various sentences, up to nine years in jail.

2018 temperatures set to be among hottest on record: UN

Climate change makes a difference to the speed of glacier melt and water supplies. (AP)
Updated 13 min 10 sec ago
AFP
0

2018 temperatures set to be among hottest on record: UN

  • The 20 warmest years on record have been in the past 22 years
  • The “warming trend is obvious and continuing,” WMO chief Taalas
Updated 13 min 10 sec ago
AFP
0

GENEVA: Global temperatures in 2018 are set to be the fourth highest on record, the UN said Thursday, stressing the urgent need for action to rein in runaway warming of the planet.
In a report released ahead of the COP 24 climate summit in Poland, the World Meteorological Organization pointed out that the 20 warmest years on record have been in the past 22 years, and that “2018 is on course to be the 4th warmest year on record.”
“This would mean that the past four years – 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 – are also the four warmest years in the series,” the UN agency said in its provisional report on the state of the climate this year.
The “warming trend is obvious and continuing,” WMO chief Petteri Taalas told reporters in Geneva.
The report shows that the global average temperature for the first 10 months of the year was nearly 1.0-degree Celsius above the pre-industrial era (1850-1900).
“It is worth repeating once again that we are the first generation to fully understand climate change and the last generation to be able to do something about it,” Taalas warned.
With levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, at a record high, “we may see temperature increase of 3-5C by the end of the century,” Taalas said.
“If we exploit all known fossil fuel resources, the temperature rise will be considerably higher.”
Delegations from nearly 200 countries are due in Poland next week for the latest COP24 climate summit, aimed at renewing and building on the Paris deal and limiting global warming.
World leaders have been trying to breathe new life into the 195-nation agreement amid backsliding from several nations — most notably the United States — over commitments made when it was signed in December 2015.
It is to take effect in 2020 and calls for limiting global warming to less than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
But experts warn that global warming is on track to surpass three degrees by 2100 and urge governments to do more than first planned to rein it in.
“Every fraction of a degree of warming makes a difference to human health and access to food and fresh water, to the extinction of animals and plants, to the survival of coral reefs and marine life,” WMO deputy chief Elena Manaenkova stressed in a statement.
“It makes a difference to economic productivity, food security, and to the resilience of our infrastructure and cities,” she said.
“It makes a difference to the speed of glacier melt and water supplies, and the future of low-lying islands and coastal communities.”

